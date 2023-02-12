Joe Biden is running for reelection. Even in the absence of a formal announcement of candidacy, the president’s third State of the Union address made his intentions clear. And what he did the day after he delivered what was generally regarded as a successful annual message made his 2024 strategy all the more clear.
He came to Wisconsin, the perennial battleground state that he put back in the Democratic column in 2020. More importantly, he came to the right place and talked to the right voters.
Donald Trump won Wisconsin for the Republicans in 2016 by about 22,000 votes. It wasn’t a landslide, but it put Trump over the top that year. Narrowly winning Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — three states that had consistently backed Democrats in recent decades — seemed to signal a shift in the nation’s political topography. Three historic manufacturing states, battered by bad trade policies and deindustrialization, their unions under attack and weakened, took a chance on a populist Republican.
Had those three states stuck with Trump in 2020, a new calculus might well have locked in.
But that didn’t happen. Biden, running to the left of Trump and emphasizing working-class issues, took Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The Wisconsin win was close — barely 20,000 votes separated the candidates, and Trump’s still contesting it.
But Biden is looking forward with an eye toward securing the state in 2024.
He recognizes that deep divisions between Democrats and Republicans, charged up and extended by visceral social and broadcast media memes, have locked partisan voters into their camps. And there aren’t many genuinely independent swing voters — once the key players in Wisconsin — left these days.
Biden knows he has to maximize Democratic turnout in the places where Democrats are strong. So he came last Wednesday to Dane County, the vote-rich progressive bastion that for the past two decades has provided winning margins for Democrats in close races for the presidency and statewide posts.
Smart move. As Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair Ben Wikler will tell anyone who is paying attention, it is never too early to begin mobilizing voters in the party’s heartlands.
But Biden did not go to Madison, the college and state government town where Democratic candidates can count on overwhelming margins from already enthusiastic voters. He went to a Laborers International Union of North America training center in the eastern Dane County community of DeForest. There, he spoke to young working-class voters who are preparing for careers in the building and construction trades. Very smart move.
Democratic campaigns in the past several election cycles, in Wisconsin and nationally, have benefited from the solid support of young voters, who polling suggests are turned off by Republican extremism, especially on social issues. But young voters are less likely to turn out that older voters. And the polls suggest that they aren’t particularly enthusiastic about Biden. So young working-class people are precisely the potential voters Biden needs to be talking to as he heads into the 2024 race. He has to convince them that he is all about creating jobs and providing them with the opportunities that their parents and grandparents had.
Biden knows this. On Wednesday, he acknowledged the damage industrial decline did to Wisconsin communities, and then he focused in on his administration’s efforts to develop the next-generation of jobs with investments in infrastructure and technology.
"Once-thriving cities and towns became shadows of what they used to be," he said. "When those towns were hollowed out, something else was lost: pride, self-esteem, a sense of self-worth. But now we're going to turn that around and build an economy where no one's going to be left behind."
That was the right message, delivered at the right time to the right voters.