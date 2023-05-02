Amid all the celebrations of Harry Belafonte’s art and activism in the wake of his death last week at age 96, it is important to remember that he only narrowly escaped the fate of the many brilliant performers whose careers were derailed by Wisconsin Sen. Joe McCarthy and the “Red Scare” zealots who in the 1950s sought to silence singers and actors who dared to speak up for civil rights, economic justice and peace.
As a young World War II veteran making his way in the New York theater scene of the late 1940s, Belafonte aligned with Paul Robeson, the globally renowned actor and singer who was one of the period’s most prominent battlers against segregation at home and imperialism abroad. Belafonte shared Robeson’s radicalism. They supported the 1948 presidential campaign of former vice president Henry Wallace on the ticket of the proudly left-wing Progressive Party, which challenged Jim Crow racism and sought to avert the Cold War. When I was researching my 2020 book on Wallace’s legacy, Robeson and Belafonte came up constantly, and for good reason.
“No one spoke up against the racist laws that existed with any effectiveness who was aspiring to office. So we had to create a new forum,” Belafonte recalled in a 1998 interview with PBS. “And in creating the Progressive Party and Henry Wallace (running for president) and Glenn Taylor running for vice president, (Wallace’s campaign) gave a lot of us a place around which to rally, a place around which to articulate our grievances, a place around which to do analysis and to do outreach.”
Backing Wallace was a radical act. The 1948 campaign attracted support from civil rights campaigners, labor activists, socialists and communists. Belafonte and the vast majority of Wallace backers were not members of the American Communist Party. But Joe McCarthy and his allies — many of them Southern segregationists — quickly made Wallace supporters a focus of the “American inquisition” of the 1950s. Robeson was barred from the stages and the broadcast programs that once welcomed him. The State Department revoked his passport because, he was told, “his frequent criticism of the treatment of Blacks in the United States should not be aired in foreign countries.”
Robeson took the hardest hits. But, Belafonte told his interviewer, “I, too, became a victim of the House Un-American Activities Committee and McCarthyism. I had been severely attacked by vigilante groups who existed unofficially. Most of them were secret societies that compile and put lists together and recklessly gave them out to places that were intimidated by these lists. And they caused huge mischief and great pain to many of the citizens of this country.”
The timing of the targeting was especially rough for Belafonte.
His records were on the charts, he was appearing on Broadway and earning critical acclaim when, suddenly, “the House Un-American Activities Committee came after me. I was blacklisted and in an instant was finding it very difficult to find work. And here I was now beginning to encroach upon the same experiences that my mentor had been suffering for these many years.”
Like Robeson, Belafonte refused to cooperate with investigators. But he got a break. When he was booked to appear on CBS’s popular Ed Sullivan Show in 1954, Sullivan was alerted that Belafonte was on one the many Hollywood blacklists that were developed to silence left-wing artists. Sullivan met with the young singer and read from a list of radical associations and appearances that Belafonte’s accusers had compiled.
There was no bigger showcase for a singer than Sullivan’s program. The blacklist was at its height. Belafonte had every incentive to renounce his own history. But he made a different choice.
“I said, there’s really nothing here to debate, Mr. Sullivan. Everything on that list, I have done,” the singer recalled in that PBS interview. “And there’s a lot of things that’s not on that list that should be on that list that I have done and will continue to do. If, as an American and as a human being, I lend my energy and my time to end hate, to end racism, to look for a better day for all of us, to look to that America, which was defended by Lincoln, and that had been created by the founding fathers like Thomas Jefferson and others, I think that I stand guilty of moving in that cadence. That’s what I’m being charged with, and I stand guilty. And the choice between giving up that commitment for the privilege of being on your program doesn’t equate. I’d love to have had a chance to sing to the American people to have your platform. But, hey, I guess you can’t have it all. Thank you. And I walked.”
Sullivan decided to go ahead with the booking. Belafonte appeared on the show that week, and frequently through the 1950s. McCarthyism did not prevent him from becoming one of the best-known and most well-regarded cultural figures of the age.
Belafonte had many opportunities to cover his tracks and distance himself from Robeson and the radical politics of his youth. He never did. Instead, he championed Robeson until the great man died in 1976, and across the ensuing five decades. More than that, though, he maintained his revolutionary spirit in a way that Robeson would have admired, embedding himself deeply in the civil rights movement, working to liberate South Africa from apartheid, opposing imperialism and supporting human rights struggles around the world.
Having beaten the blacklist and what he described as “the villainy of the witch hunt,” Harry Belafonte lived a radical life that never denied and never forgot the lessons he learned while standing at the side of Paul Robeson.