If Vladimir Putin was looking for encouragement before he ordered Russian troops to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine last week, he got it from Donald Trump. While President Joe Biden and the responsible leaders of the world were engaged in last-minute efforts to avert a war, Trump was hailing Putin’s “genius.”
Trump, the former commander in chief of the armed forces of the United States, engaged in a cavalier celebration of Putin’s plan to “keep peace” by invading a sovereign country.
“I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said, ‘This is genius,’" the former president told radio hosts Clay Travis and Buck Sexton. "Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine … as independent. Oh, that’s wonderful. So, Putin is now saying, ‘It’s independent, a large section of Ukraine.' I said, ‘How smart is that?’ And he’s gonna go in and be a peacekeeper.”
Trump was literally gushing: “That’s the strongest peace force I’ve ever seen. There were more army tanks than I’ve ever seen. They’re gonna keep peace all right!”
Within 48 hours, the invasion had begun.
Trump’s pre-war interview did not merely give aid and comfort to Putin. It also raised the prospect of bringing Putin-style tactics to the Western Hemisphere. The former president, who famously announced in 2018 that he trusted Putin’s pronouncements more than information from U.S. intelligence agencies, bragged about his deep connection with Putin, saying, “Here’s a guy who’s very savvy. I know him very well. Very, very well. … I think nobody probably knows him better in terms of the discussions that we have or that we’re having this morning.” Then, as he was rating about Putin’s invasion strategy, Trump declared, “We could use that on our southern border.”
Trump’s words were incendiary. They gave dangerous encouragement to Putin and sent a threatening signal from a potential 2024 presidential candidate to the people of the United States and Mexico.
So, surely, the Republican outcry was intense, right?
Well, no.
Many Republicans criticized the invasion. Yet few criticized Trump. Even those who recognized the damage being done by the former president generally avoided calling him out. That was certainly the case with Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson. Instead of distancing himself from Trump, Johnson attacked Biden. “Everything that President Biden has done since taking office has weakened America … and our enemies have noticed,” claimed Johnson. “They are taking advantage of the Biden administration’s weakness.”
The senator from Wisconsin, who famously spent a July 4 holiday in Moscow being wined and dined by members of Putin’s inner circle, tried to deflect attention from the real culprits in order to score political points. That’s not surprising because, of course, Johnson is one of the culprits. Once an advocate for Ukraine, he was a material witness to then-President Trump’s scheming to hold up aid to that country unless Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky did Trump’s political bidding.
In August 2019 a U.S. diplomat told Johnson, then the chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, that the Trump administration was blocking $400 million in authorized military aid to Ukraine as part of a scheme to pressure Zelensky to support an investigation Trump hoped would tarnish the reputation of Biden, a potential 2020 rival.
Johnson called Trump. “He said — expletive deleted — No way. I would never do that. Who told you that?” the senator recalled in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. Johnson was apparently trying to help the president by recounting their conversation. Instead, as the Journal noted, “Mr. Johnson’s account, coupled with text messages among State Department officials released Thursday, show some Trump administration officials — including (U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland) and a top U.S. diplomat in Kyiv — believed there was a link between Mr. Trump’s July decision to hold up the aid to Ukraine and his interest in Kyiv’s launching new probes.”
In the fall of 2019, as the details of Trump’s threats to block aid were revealed, an impeachment inquiry was launched. Instead of assisting it, as was his duty, Johnson emerged as a chief apologist for the embattled president. While honest Republicans like Utah Sen. Mitt Romney declared Trump’s actions to be “wrong and appalling,” the senator from Wisconsin appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press” to defend his party’s president.
Johnson’s statements were so obviously dishonest that that the exasperated host of the show, Chuck Todd, finally said, “Senator Johnson, please! Can we please answer the question that I asked you, instead of trying to make Donald Trump feel better here that you’re not criticizing him?”
Johnson kept covering for Trump. Ultimately, he voted to acquit Trump in the impeachment trial based on the 45th president’s threats to Zelensky. In short order, Johnson was appearing on right-wing talk broadcasts to peddle Trump’s conspiracy theories about Ukraine and Russia.
The senator’s record has been so shameful that last week, when Johnson was attacking Biden — and failing to call out Trump — Daniel Goldman, the former general counsel for the House Intelligence Committee who helped lead the impeachment inquiry against Trump, challenged the senator directly. “You knowingly promoted Russian disinformation from known Russian assets in Ukraine to help Trump’s reelection in 2020, even though you knew it was all bogus,” declared the former assistant U.S. attorney in Southern District of New York. “You spent the Fourth of July in Russia. You can try to whitewash your actions, but we remember.”
It is important to remember. Johnson has repeatedly lied in order to retain the favor of Donald Trump. Those lies came back to haunt the world last week as Trump celebrated Putin’s murderous strategies for invading and occupying Ukraine.