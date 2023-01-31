When my book on pandemic profiteering appeared last year, most of the media interviews I did focused on the greed of the pharmaceutical companies. Because I was sharply critical of Big Pharma, interviewers and people who called into radio shows asked if I was critical of vaccines. I would answer that I was double vaccinated and double boosted. Then I would explain that it was possible to be an outspoken critic of Big Pharma and still get your jabs.
That threw some people off because, in these polarized times, they had been programmed to believe that anyone who criticized pharmaceutical companies was “anti-science” — or that anyone who talked up vaccines had to be an apologist for the corporations that produced them. Once we got talking, however, the fog created by misinformation and disinformation dissipated.
Indeed, what I found most refreshing during my book tour was speaking on call-in shows with people from all sides of debates about pandemic responses by public officials, corporate CEOs and self-serving billionaires. Even when we disagreed, we kept talking and cut through the misconceptions that divide us. I learned things, callers learned things, and we got beyond the crude calculus that imagines every difference of opinion as a battle between good and evil.
This is something that’s critical to understand about the misinformation and disinformation that so frequently warps our contemporary discourse. The primary impact of simplistic false narratives that seek to categorize every opinion as moral or immoral is to drive us so far apart that we stop listening to one another, stop trying to figure out what’s true and simply dismiss those who disagree with us as bad actors.
For two decades, Bob McChesney and I have written books about the collapse of traditional media — particularly newspapers — and the opening of a void where political propaganda is more likely to influence people than facts and honest perspectives on the news. That works for corporate and political elites, which thrive on division. But it’s bad for the rest of us. It dumbs down and coarsens our discourse, as we’ve seen with the cruel lies that have circulated about everything from the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting to the beating of Paul Pelosi. Disinformation is nothing new. But it’s amplified now on a rapidly evolving media landscape where nuance gets lost and disagreements about issues often provoke fury rather than dialogue.
I've witnessed that evolution playing out on my computer screen. As someone who’s done a few hundred cable news appearances (mostly on MSNBC, CNN and global networks, but even a few with Tucker Carlson on Fox) and maintained a reasonably active presence on social media, I’ve gotten used to being called a “communist” and a “corporate apologist,” an “intellectual elitist” and an “ignoramus.” That’s just how it goes in a digital discourse infused with casual snarkiness and petty innuendo. But things get more intense when you stray into territory where people aren’t prepared to entertain opinions that challenge their worldview.
When I suggested that espionage charges against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should be dropped — because, as a longtime activist on media and democracy issues who has twice delivered keynote addresses at world congresses of the International Federation of Journalists, I believe a conviction of Assange could chill investigative reporting — I was labeled “a Putin shill.” When I’ve highlighted blatant wrongdoing by Republicans, I’ve been dismissed as “a Democratic hack.” When I’ve written favorably about Greens, Libertarians and even a few Republicans, I’ve been accused of secretly scheming to undermine Democrats.
Sometimes, the trolling gets absurd. Last year, when I was outspoken about the continued importance of holding Donald Trump to account, I had folks suggesting that I’d somehow snuck into D.C. as a Jan. 6 provocateur. This fantasy didn’t go far, as I was so obviously in Madison on that surreal day. I did media appearances where I tried to explain the Electoral College and the importance of completing the vote count. I blogged and tweeted about the issue for The Nation. I conducted phone interviews with House members and academics whom I featured in a major article — “Impeach Trump Immediately” — that I wrote and posted that afternoon. (Unfortunately, when Congress reconvened that evening in far-off Washington, the legislators did not share my sense of urgency.)
The most persistent and disconcerting phenomenon on social-media — and sometimes cable and radio — is the tendency to attack fact-based arguments with claims that their proponents must have ulterior motives. After the 2016 election, I argued that Hillary Clinton lost Wisconsin not because of Russian interference but because of a failed rural strategy that rather obviously neglected small towns and farm country.
My critique delighted Republicans, while at the same time agitated Democratic partisans, who asserted that I was dismissing charges of Russian meddling because some of my colleagues were skeptical about “Russia-gate.” In fact, I wrote about Russian interference when I saw that concern raised. But I also continued to argue that the better explanation for the 2016 loss had to do with misguided domestic strategies — even when that inspired online heckling from those who were certain I was a dupe or an apologist, or both.
When you take a stand, people are going to disagree. That’s not just understandable, it's healthy. The discourse that extends from honest disagreement is the lifeblood of a robust democracy. But that discourse is thwarted when innuendo, misinformation and disinformation convince Americans that the people we differ with on issues are inherently untrustworthy, evil or dangerous. That’s a problem for partisans and ideologues on all sides.
We’ll never convince others of the merits of our opinions if we don’t trust one another sufficiently to sincerely engage in what the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents wisely identified more than a century ago as “that continual and fearless sifting and winnowing by which alone the truth can be found.”