“I want this is be a citywide issue, a statewide issue, a national issue,” says Madison Alder Barbara Vedder.
Vedder, a veteran member of the Madison City Council and the Dane County Board who recently returned to the council as an appointed alder, is talking about the home health care staffing crisis that has been devastating for people with disabilities and the elderly.
For Vedder, the issue is personal AND political.
Paralyzed from the chest down for decades, she uses a wheelchair and requires assistance from personal care workers to get out of bed and through her daily routine. Yet it is almost impossible to find enough support these days. Family members can help some. But the lack of home care workers is becoming an urgent issue in her life.
“If I can’t get out of my bed, I can’t serve on the council," she says. "I can’t be a part of my community. I can’t even leave my house. And this isn’t just me. This is everyone in Madison who has a disability, everyone who is older and wants to stay in their home. There’s a crisis. People with disabilities and older people who want to stay at home can’t find home health care.”
On Thursday, the Madison Disability Rights Commission will take up the issue during its meeting, which begins at 5 p.m. It’s a virtual session, and Vedder has been urging Madisonians to participate. (For more information, click here.)
“We have to address this, and here’s a place where we can start to do it at the grassroots level,” says Vedder.
Like other communities across the country, Madison and Dane County were experiencing the crisis even before the coronavirus pandemic hit. But now, with thousands of caregivers leaving the workforce due to the pandemic and career burnout, and with the number of people who are in need of care expanding at an exponential rate, things have gotten so bad that many are looking to the federal government for a solution.
It’s not hard to see why. Nationally, according to an investigative report published last year by The Capital Times, it is estimated that more than 1.1 million additional personal care attendants and home health aides will be needed by the end of the decade. The challenge will be acute in Wisconsin, where the population of those over 65 is expected to nearly double by 2040, and where people with disabilities have been struggling to obtain and maintain adequate care for years. But it’s not much better in neighboring states such as Minnesota and Illinois.
Clearly, something has to give.
President Joe Biden acknowledged the crisis in his 2023 State of the Union address. He called for action to expand the number of caregivers by guaranteeing better pay, better hours and better support for those who go into the profession.
“Let’s get seniors who want to stay in their homes the care they need to do so," he told the Congress. "(Let’s) give more breathing room to millions of family caregivers looking after their loved ones. Pass my plan so we get seniors and people with disabilities the services they need.”
That was a necessary and appropriate message, as Ai-jen Poo, the executive director of Caring Across Generations, and other advocates have noted.
Unfortunately, highlighting the crisis in a speech to the current Congress is unlikely to be enough to get the action that’s needed at the federal level. The Republicans who now control the U.S. House have repeatedly rejected Biden’s Build Back Better initiative, which proposed to invest billions to expanding access to quality, affordable home- or community-based services.
Nor have Republicans shown much interest in the Better Care Better Jobs Act, a smart piece of legislation that was reintroduced earlier this year by U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pennsylvania, and U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Michigan. Under that plan, the federal government would provide states with the resources that are needed to provide permanent funding for expanding home- and community-based services.
“The Better Care Better Jobs Act is a generational investment in home care," Casey says. "It’s about both caring for our loved ones and making the smart economic choice for families and communities across all levels of the government to strengthen this workforce. This is not a Democrat or Republican issue. It’s an American issue.”
The senator is right. But being right doesn’t go very far in today’s Washington. In the last Congress, all 39 Senate cosponsors of the Better Care Better Jobs Act were Democrats or independents who caucus with the Democrats, such as U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont. Republicans were nowhere to be found. That’s not expected to change in this Congress, so the wait for federal funding could be a long one.
The same goes for the state of Wisconsin. While Gov. Tony Evers and legislative Democrats have been outspoken in their support for expanded home care options, legislative Republicans show few signs of being willing to get behind proposals to get elderly Wisconsinites and people with disabilities the care they need.
So people are looking for hope at the local level. That’s why Vedder is so focused on Thursday’s meeting of the Disability Rights Commission.
No serious observer would suggest that Madison and Dane County have the resources to solve the home care crisis. But the county, in particular, has structures to expand support for caregivers. It can provide models for how to get the job done.
And the city and county should address the urgency of the moment by lobbying at the state and federal levels for the funding that’s needed to ease the crisis — one that has left the elderly, people with disabilities, their families and their caregivers in vulnerable positions that are increasingly unsustainable and increasingly cruel.