If Gov. Tony Evers and the Democratic candidates for the Wisconsin Legislature want to know how to take on the grotesque subservience of Republican legislative leaders to the dictates of the gun lobby, they should take a lesson from Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke.
After Tuesday’s massacre of 19 elementary school children and two teachers in the city of Uvalde, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and his cronies organized a media event at which the fierce foes of gun control had hoped to fool Texans into thinking they were interested in taking action to prevent more horrors like the one that had just unfolded on their watch.
Like Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in Wisconsin, Abbott has actually sought to weaken protections against gun violence in his state. Yet, also like Vos, the Texas governor sought after the massacre in Uvalde to present himself as someone who cared about ending the carnage.
Abbott’s media event was going to be another act of grotesque political theater.
But O’Rourke did not let him get away with it.
In the midst of the governor’s carefully choreographed charade, O’Rourke strode to the front of the room and calmly explained that the shooting at Robb Elementary School was “totally predictable” and “preventable.”
“You are doing nothing,” O’Rourke declared. “You are offering up nothing.”
As the governor’s henchmen shouted obscenities, and demanded that O’Rourke be removed, the former representative from El Paso spoke the truth that could not be denied. “This is on you until you choose to do something different. This will continue to happen,” he told Abbott. “Somebody needs to stand up for the children of this state or they will continue to be killed just like they were killed in Uvalde yesterday.”
The peddlers of political platitudes grew agitated. “Sit down and don’t play this stunt,” cried U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick shouted, “You’re out of line and an embarrassment.” The mayor of Uvalde, a right-wing Republican, lost control and started screaming that O’Rourke was “a sick son of a bitch” who wanted “to make a political issue” of the gun violence that has plagued Texas — a state that saw 27 people die in a mass shooting in 2017 at a Sutherland Springs Baptist Church and 23 die after a 2019 mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso.
But O’Rourke was making a point that a great many Texans know to be true. That is why parents of the murdered children invited O’Rourke into their homes on Wednesday. That is why members of the community welcomed him at a vigil for the dead.
O’Rourke explained to reporters after he left why he interrupted the governor’s media event: “After every one of these (mass shootings, Abbott) holds a press conference just like this. And I wish to hell when he came to El Paso that someone would have stood up and held him to account and confronted him and shocked the conscience of this state into doing something. Because if we do nothing, we will continue to see this. Year after year, school after school, kid after kid.”
If O’Rourke can call out Abbott in Texas, a state where the National Rifle Association and other fronts for gun manufacturers have historically held sway, Wisconsin Democrats can do the same with Vos and all the Republicans in this state who have sold their souls to the merchants of death.