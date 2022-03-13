Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski knows her way around international finance, and she says states can play a vital role in upending Russian President Vladimir Putin’s assault on Ukraine.
“Putin is killing people, and states can do something about that,” says Godlewski, who before her election in 2018 worked on microfinance initiatives in rural India, engaged with projects in Uganda, Belize and Sweden, and served on the board of the U.S. Fund for UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund). “This attack on Ukraine was completely unprovoked, and we are seeing innocent people dying. We have to use every tool in the toolbox. And we have tools we can use to stop this.”
To that end, Godlewski called last week for the State of Wisconsin Investment Board to immediately begin identifying direct Russian holdings in the portfolios held by the Wisconsin Retirement System and the State Investment Fund, and to develop a plan for divesting those holdings. The treasurer also signaled that she will work, as chair of the state Board of Commissioners of Public Lands, to divest any Russian-tied assets that agency may be holding.
An initial review suggests that Wisconsin’s retirement fund, one of the largest in the country, holds as much as $90 million in Russian assets. Some states, such as California, hold dramatically more. Indeed, if states across the country embrace disinvestment, billions of dollars could be in play. That’s what makes Godlewski confident that this strategy is worth pursuing — in Wisconsin and nationally.
“Over the past two weeks, the world has watched in horror as Russia invaded Ukraine unprovoked. The result has been the indiscriminate killing of thousands of innocent civilians and destruction of cities, towns, and infrastructure,” the state treasurer wrote in a letter to the chair of state investment board. “This devastating conflict may be thousands of miles away, but it’s on all of us to leverage every economic tool at our disposal to exert pressure on Russia to stop this naked aggression, bloodshed, and destruction. While we have a fiduciary responsibility to ensure Wisconsinites’ investments are wisely managed, we also have a moral obligation to act.”
Godlewski is one of a number of Democrats bidding to take on Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson — who famously dined in Moscow on July 4, 2018, with Putin’s cronies — in the fall. As such, she’s got plenty to say about U.S. policies toward Russia and Ukraine. But in her capacity as a state treasurer with significant international experience, she’s uniquely positioned to make the case for disinvestment as a financially and morally prudent move.
State treasurers have been in the forefront of many of these efforts, and the National Association of State Treasurers is exploring approaches designed to pressure the Russian government to end the assault on Ukraine — a move that could create a template for state officials.
“Look, just from a fiduciary standpoint, this is the right thing to do,” explained Godlewski, who serves on the executive board of the state treasurers association. “Just over the last month, the Russian ruble has collapsed, and it’s not going to get better. So this is the right thing for treasurers to do as financial officials. More importantly, from a moral standpoint, it is the right and necessary thing to do if we’re going to end the killing.”