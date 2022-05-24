Russ Feingold is going from strength to strength as the president of the American Constitution Society, a nationwide network of progressive lawyers, law students, judges, scholars and allies. The group seeks to defend civil rights, civil liberties and democracy at a time when the extreme right is using the courts to upend basic premises of how the U.S. Constitution can and should be interpreted.
The former senator from Wisconsin, who had taught constitutional law at Stanford Law School, Yale Law School, Marquette University Law School and Harvard Law School, took charge of the nation’s leading progressive legal organization in February, 2020, at a point when President Trump was facing the first of his two impeachments for shredding the Constitution. Trump’s assault on the rule of law played out on any levels, including a highly successful effort to stack the U.S. Supreme Court with right-wing judicial activists.
For Feingold, as the head of a group that was pushing back against that assault while also seeking to defend voting rights and promote racial justice, the task of strengthening ACS was a daunting one. And it wasn’t made any easier by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg not long into his tenure added to the challenge, as did the decision of Senate Republicans to abandon precedent and confirm Justice Amy Coney Barrett is a rush process on the eve of the 2020 election.
It was a time, as Feingold told me in the fall of 2020, when Americans were coming to recognize that “the right in this country and those who are willing to exploit the nomination process would use any opportunity to advance their far-right ideological agenda.”
“That’s where we’re at, and it is really a very bad moment for the court itself and for our democracy,” he explained, “and it somehow has to be met with a response.”
Feingold’s response has been to pour his energy into renewing and extending the role of the ACS in debates about the courts and the Constitution. And his success has been striking.
The ACS played a vital role in advancing President Biden’s historic nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court, with Feingold making the case for the nominee not just in political and legal circles but on cable television.
With his experience as a former member of the Senate Judiciary Committee — and the longtime Democratic leader on the subcommittee on the Constitution — Feingold outlined compelling arguments for Justice Jackson’s consideration and confirmation.
“The Supreme Court should reflect the diversity of the public it serves," explained the former senator in late February of this year, after Biden announced the nomination. "And yet, to the collective detriment of the Court and our country, it never has. Today, President Biden has taken a critical and long overdue step towards diversifying the Court, and he has done so with an outstanding nominee who is committed to upholding the U.S. Constitution. Judge Jackson will bring a perspective that has never been included in Supreme Court deliberations. In addition to being the first Black woman to be nominated to the Supreme Court, she brings professional diversity to the Court with her extensive and laudable career in public service, including her years as a public defender. Her experience and perspective will help the Court better understand the law’s effects on people’s rights and lives.”
Around the same time, Feingold stepped up, along with constitutional scholar Laurence Tribe, to argue that the long-delayed Equal Rights Amendment has satisfied all constitutional requirements for ratification and that no further action from Congress or the executive branch is needed for the National Archivist to certify the amendment. This bold initiative to complete the process of getting the ERA added to the Constitution has drawn considerable media attention and congressional support.
The ERA fight is typical of the way in which Feingold has stepped up to wage high-profile fights for truth and justice at a point when both of those core values of the American experiment — at its best — have been under assault. And people have noticed.
When the ACS convenes its annual convention this June in Washington, the headliner will be Sonia Sotomayor, associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.
Also appearing will be a lawyer who should someday sit on the high court: U.S. Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta, the former president of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights who also served as the head of the Civil Rights Division at the U.S. Department of Justice from 2014 to 2017.
The American Constitution Society is having a moment. It has for many years served as an essential champion of the U.S. Constitution and of American democracy. But now, at a moment when its work is more critical than ever, the ACS has — under Russ Feingold’s leadership — come into its own.