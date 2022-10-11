Wisconsin's most ardent advocate for marijuana legalization, state Sen. Melissa Agard, gave an enthusiastic thumbs-up to President Biden's announcement last week that he would pardon all people convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law.
“The most dangerous thing about marijuana is that it is illegal," declared the Madison Democrat, who for years has battled the steady resistance of Republican legislators and the caution of Democrats on behalf of marijuana legalization. "I applaud the president’s recent action on marijuana reform. By pardoning all prior federal convictions of simple marijuana possession, we can begin to right the wrongs of our nation's outdated and inequitable marijuana policy. Too many lives have been wrongfully upended by these convictions and our antiquated laws, from impacting an individual’s ability to obtain gainful employment to their ability to secure housing."
Agard had every reason to be excited by Biden's pardons, and by the fact that the president's executive order included a request for the secretary of Health and Human Services and the attorney general to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law. "This," she explained, "is an important step towards nationwide legalization of marijuana. There is clearly more work that needs to be done but these significant steps deserve to be celebrated.”
Agard understands that what Biden did last week was smart policy — and smart politics.
According to national polling data compiled by YouGov.com in 2020, more than 70% of Americans favor expungement of the records of those with marijuana convictions. At a time when Republicans candidates are attacking Democrats for supporting criminal justice reform in this midterm election season, this is a reform that has the support of 81% of Democrats, 69% of independents and 57% of Republicans.
Those numbers are roughly parallel to the levels of support for legalization of marijuana. And they provide a reminder that ending prohibition can and should be an issue in midterm election races this fall for state and federal posts.
Biden framed the pardon order as a practical response to a particular consequence for thousands of Americans — 6,500 convicted under federal offenses, and thousands more in the District of Columbia — who are the victims of this country's failed war on drugs.
"No one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana,” said Biden, who explained, “Sending people to prison for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives and incarcerated people for conduct that many states no longer prohibit. Criminal records for marijuana possession have also imposed needless barriers to employment, housing, and educational opportunities. And while white and Black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates."
With that in mind, the president urged governors to follow his lead and issue pardons in their states — a move that could impact tens of thousands of Americans who have marijuana convictions on their records. "Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely due to the possession of marijuana," said Biden, "no one should be in a local jail or state prison for that reason, either."
Gov. Tony Evers is clearly on board with the position Biden has taken. His Republican challenger, however, has taken a hardline prohibitionist stance that is out of synch with the overwhelming majority of Wisconsinites — and most Republicans.
Millionaire candidate Tim Michels, who bought the GOP nomination in August, doesn't just oppose ending the failed drug war. He falls back on tired arguments against liberalizing laws against marijuana possession and use that were disproven decades ago. "I do not support the legalization of marijuana," Michels said in a May radio interview. "I think it's all a slippery slope. I really do."
While Michels looks backward, Evers looks forward.
“It's time for Wisconsin to join more than a dozen states across the country by legalizing and taxing marijuana, much like we already do with alcohol, so we can continue to compete for talented workers to come to our state, expand access to medical treatment for thousands, and have more resources to invest in critical state priorities like K-12 education," said the governor.
That's the way most Wisconsinites see it. According to an August survey by the Marquette University Law School polling group, 69% of Wisconsin voters support legalizing marijuana, while just 23% share the position taken by the Republican gubernatorial nominee and Republican legislators who have blocked reform.
Michels and his allies are attacking Evers for issuing pardons. Instead of being defensive, the governor should point out that a substantial portion of the pardons he issued were for marijuana offenses. This is definitely a case where Democrats running for statewide posts and for legislative seats can — and should — reframe the debate about criminal justice reform in a way that assures that voters have the full picture.
When they do this, Evers and the other Democrats who support reform can confidently promise to follow Joe Biden's lead and echo the president's message that, "Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana. It’s time that we right these wrongs."