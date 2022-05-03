Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers should, by most accounts, be facing an uphill run for reelection this year. He’s a Democrat running at the midpoint in the first term of a Democratic president, and in Wisconsin these sorts of midterm elections usually go badly for candidates of the president’s party.
Then there’s the fact that the mild-mannered governor has been undercut at every turn by a Republican-controlled Legislature that would not even cooperate with Evers to fight a pandemic. And, of course, there’s inflation and general anxiety about the economy.
Yet, Evers is looking more and more like he could be a November winner.
The latest Marquette University Law School poll explains why.
Evers is maintaining a 49% favorable rating. That’s not great, but it’s dramatically better than other prominent Democrats and Republicans.
Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat who was reelected in 2018 with more than 55% of the vote, has an approval rating of just 43%, although it should be noted that her unfavorable rating is a relatively low 36%.
President Biden, who narrowly won Wisconsin in 2020, also has a favorable rating of 43%. But his unfavorable number is a more significant 53%.
Sen. Ron Johnson, who Republicans claim is a viable contender for the third term that Johnson promised not to seek, has seen his favorable number fall to a dismal 36%. His unfavorable number is still a full 10 points higher than that, even after Johnson has saturated the television airwaves with ads talking up his reelection bid.
No Republican candidate for governor has a favorable rating that is anywhere near as high as Evers. Republican frontrunner Rebecca Kleefisch is only at 27%, despite the fact that she served eight years as the state’s lieutenant governor and has been actively campaigning since the summer of 2021. And the governor’s legislative nemesis, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has a favorable rating of just 12% in the new poll.
So people like Evers a good deal more than they do other politicians.
But what’s really notable is that they agree with him on many issues and appear to think he is doing a credible job in challenging times.
While 56% of those surveyed for the Marquette poll think Wisconsin is on the “wrong track” — a number that would usually be alarming for an incumbent — there is evidence to suggest that Vos and the obstructionist Republicans in the Legislature get more blame than Evers. Only 38% of Wisconsinites have a favorable view of the Legislature. Early in Evers’s term, the Republican-controlled Assembly and Senate had significantly higher approval ratings than the governor. Now, as the midterm election approaches, the circumstance is reversed.
On the measures that directly assess attitudes regarding the job Evers is doing, the signals are even better. For instance, 51% of those surveyed said they approved of the governor’s handling of education issues, while just 38% disapproved.
On the contentious question of official responses to the coronavirus pandemic, 60% of those surveyed said they thought Evers did a good job. Only 38% disapproved. Those are Evers’ best numbers since the summer of 2020, and they are significantly better than for other officials around the country.
There was more good news for Evers in the survey’s examination of issues. For instance, 63% of Wisconsinites said they were “satisfied” or “very satisfied” with public education in Wisconsin, and a majority favored spending more on public schools — mirroring the position most associated with Evers, a former state superintendent of public instruction.
Seventy-two percent of Wisconsinites support same-sex marriage — again mirroring Evers’ position at a time when Republicans have been moving toward more socially conservative stances.
On the issue of immigration, 64% of voters said that undocumented immigrants who are currently in the United States should be allowed to stay and eventually apply for citizenship, and another 16% said they should be able to stay as guest workers. Only 16% adopted the rigidly anti-immigrant stance embraced by many Republicans, which argues that people who are in the country without documentation should be required to leave the country.
What of the public safety issues that Republican gubernatorial candidates such as Kleefisch have made so central to their campaign messaging? Only 38% of Wisconsinites said they were “very concerned.” Eighty-two percent of Wisconsinites indicated that they “feel safe from crime when going about their daily activities.” A mere 17% said say they were worried about the impact of crime on their daily lives.
None of this means that Evers will have an easy time of it in 2022. Historically, midterm election seasons have seen control of the governor’s office shift out of the hands of the party that controls the White House. That’s what happened when Republican Scott Walker replaced Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle in 2010, and when Doyle beat Republican Gov. Scott McCallum in 2002. And when Democrat Tony Earl replaced Republican Gov. Lee Sherman Dreyfus in 1982, and when Dreyfus defeated Democratic Gov. Martin Schreiber in 1978. And when Democrat Pat Lucey replaced Republican Warren Knowles in 1970, and when Knowles beat Democratic Gov. John Reynolds in 1964.
Indeed, the first great victory for the modern Democratic Party in Wisconsin gubernatorial races was that of a young Democratic state senator from Madison, Gaylord Nelson, over Republican Gov. Vernon Thomson in the realigning election of 1958.
But here’s a twist Evers can take to heart. In 1962, during the first midterm election of John Kennedy’s presidency, at a time of considerable domestic and international turbulence, Nelson won a U.S. Senate race and John Reynolds beat a right-wing Republican to keep the governorship in Democratic hands.
That’s a rare example of the “midterm curse” being beaten by a Wisconsin Democrat. But if the poll numbers are to be believed, Tony Evers has a reasonable chance of achieving a similar victory in 2022.