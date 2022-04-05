When U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders was bidding for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, I asked him to explain why he made it a mission of his presidential campaign to renew the fight for the Economic Bill of Rights that President Franklin Delano Roosevelt first proposed in 1944.
“The answer is that we have to rethink politics in America,” explained Sanders. “What Roosevelt said back in 1944 is we have a Bill of Rights, which protects our political freedoms, and that’s important. But we have nothing to guarantee economic freedoms. The question, in essence, that Roosevelt was asking is: If today you’re making (an hourly wage that is insufficient to raise your family out of poverty), if today you have no health care, if today you can’t afford a higher education, how free are you, really? And that’s the discussion we need. What does freedom mean?”
I asked Sanders how he answered the question about freedom’s meaning.
“Freedom does not mean that you’re sleeping out on the streets. Freedom does not mean that you’re $100,000 in debt because you went to college. Freedom does not mean that you can’t go to the doctor when you’re sick. We have to redefine what freedom means, and that’s what fighting for an Economic Bill of Rights is about,” he replied. “All that we are saying — and this is not radical, some of it already exists in other countries — is this: Health care is a human right. The United States has got to join every other major country in guaranteeing that. If you work 40 hours a week and you can’t make it on $10 an hour, then we have to raise that minimum wage to at least $15 an hour and make sure that workers can join a union. All over this country now, we have a housing crisis. It’s not just half a million people sleeping out on the streets. It’s people paying 50% to 55% of their incomes on housing. Freedom means that you have decent housing at a cost that you can afford. Freedom means that when you turn on your faucet, the water that comes out is drinkable.”
This understanding that economic rights are just as vital as political rights, which FDR advanced toward the end of his presidency, and which Sanders has worked to extend, is vital to the rethinking of politics that is needed in the historically progressive state of Wisconsin.
If we are ever going to have the kind of politics that is consequential, that excites voters for the right reasons, it must have at its core a recognition of what government can and must do to free people from the bondage of economic and social insecurity.
Wisconsin state Reps. Francesca Hong, D-Madison, and Kristina Shelton, D-Green Bay, have taken up the fight in Wisconsin and have built significant support for their proposed Economic Justice Bill of Rights. They initially proposed the initiative as candidates and have since gained traction that amplifies and extends the message not just of Roosevelt, but also of Sen. Robert M. La Follette and the Wisconsin progressive movement.
When Hong, Shelton and allies such as U.S. Rep, Mark Pocan, D-Town of Vermont, relaunched their proposal in late March, they did so with support from almost two dozen fellow members of the Assembly — including Assembly Democratic leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine — and eight state senators. They were also cheered on by activists from Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice, Milwaukee’s Black Leaders Organizing for Communities (BLOC) and other groups.
Echoing Roosevelt, Shelton declared, “True freedom cannot exist without economic security and independence.”
Like FDR, she recognizes that this is a message that has resonance far beyond the historical Democratic base. This is a movement-building project that has the potential to go beyond traditional lines of partisanship and ideology to say that another Wisconsin, another United States, another world is possible.