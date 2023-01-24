Democrats are lacking in numbers in the current state Senate, where rigidly gerrymandered districts gave the party just 11 seats when the 106th session of the state Legislature convened this month. That’s barely half of the 21 seats held by the majority Republicans, who have dominated the chamber since they mangled the state’s election maps and took control a decade ago.
Yet the Democrats are making up for their numerical deficit with a robust show of opposition to Republican policies. And they’re doing it in the right way, going above and beyond the Capitol bubble to speak directly with the people of Wisconsin.
The Democratic Caucus includes a number of the state’s ablest political communicators, including Minority Leader Melissa Agard, D-Madison, Minority Caucus Chair Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, and 2018 gubernatorial contender Kelda Roys, an outspoken abortion rights and women’s rights advocate who now represents Madison in the chamber.
Their numbers were augmented in November with the election of Dianne Hesselbein, who represents the suburban and rural 27th District, which came open when veteran Sen. Jon Erpenbach, D-West Point, stood down last year.
Hesselbein, a Middleton Democrat who was first elected to the Middleton-Cross Plains School Board in 2005, served three terms on the Dane County Board of Supervisors and five terms in the state Assembly before her election to the Senate. So she arrives with a lot of experience, and with a great deal of confidence when it comes to taking on the Republicans who control the chamber.
That’s been obvious in her first weeks as a senator, as Hesselbein has emerged as an outspoken champion of working Wisconsinites — and the truth.
Last week, for instance, she labeled the newly-minted GOP plan to implement a so-called “flat tax” as the “More for Millionaires than the Entire Middle Class Combined” plan.
The flat tax scheme was introduced by Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, on Jan. 13 with promises that it would lead to "a tax cut for ALL Wisconsinites.”
Hesselbein didn’t let that claim stand.
In reality, she told Wisconsites, LaMahieu’s proposal is really “a tax plan that would result in more handouts to the haves.”
The Republican plan would eliminate Wisconsin’s current mildly progressive income tax system, which maintains four marginal tax rates ranging from 3.54% for lower wage earners to 7.65% for the wealthy, and replace it with a single “flat” tax rate of 3.25%. While that could add up to huge savings for the very wealthy, it would only save the average lower wage worker $37 a year, according to the Wisconsin Examiner. At the same time, it would quickly eat up the state’s budget surplus and then leave working Wisconsinites with underfunded schools, reduced services and potential budget shortfalls if the economy slows down.
So as Hesselbein points out, LaMaheiu is offering a good deal for the fortunate few and a lousy deal for the great majority of Wisconsinites. Hesselbein looked at the fine print and explained that, “data from the non-partisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau, provided by one the plan’s own authors, shows that the result would be over a $1 billion benefit to under 9,000 Wisconsin millionaires.”
“That astonishing generosity to millionaires amounts to more than the plan would provide to 1.7 MILLION Wisconsinites who work for a living and earn less than $100,000/year,” Hesselbein continued. “Indeed, the Republican plan would provide more to millionaires than the entire middle class of our state combined.”
This put things in perspective, which is what a member of the minority party in a legislative chamber needs to do.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who favors tax cuts designed to benefit the working class while protecting schools and services, can be counted on to veto a flat tax. Republicans like LaMahieu and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, are smart enough to know this. They’re playing a cynical political game that is designed to position themselves for the next election. They want to suggest that theirs is the party of low taxes and fiscal responsibility.
But as Hesselbein makes clear, that’s never been the case.
“On the heels of ineffective tax credits for the need-nots, a tax break for those already sending their children to private school and of course, the infamous Republican plan for a handout to FoxConn, this pattern is alarmingly clear,” she said, referencing Republican-backed boondoggles that have cost taxpayers a fortune. “Tellingly, on a day they feigned focus on our state’s workforce, legislative Republicans didn’t give Wisconsinites who work for a living a voice on this More for Millionaires than the Entire Middle Class Combined plan. They put forward an insult in resolution form.”
Hesselbein is a fighter, in the best sense of that word. With her roots in working-class struggles, her wide political experience and her flair for communicating, she is ready to take on the Republican leadership of the Legislature — on the floor of the Senate and in the broader debates that will play out in 2023 and 2024.