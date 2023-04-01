Political contests often grow contentious as Election Day approaches. But when I contacted candidates in Madison's 19th aldermanic district to talk about the massive infusion of special-interest money into City Council races this year, I was struck by how the two contenders, Kristen Slack and John Guequierre, are both endeavoring to make this a civil race.
The Realtors Association of South Central Wisconsin is spending heavily to boost Guequierre. But he’s joined eight other candidates who have gotten realtor support in condemning the independent expenditure, and Slack gave her rival credit for that stance when we talked.
That was just one measure of the high-minded character of the competition between these serious contenders for the west-side seat that council President Keith Furman is giving up.
Furman’s backing Guequierre, as are several progressive members of the current council. Slack’s got the backing of former Council President Syed Abbas and state Rep. Lisa Subeck. The Capital Times endorsed Guequierre, citing his experience building affordable housing, and his focus on environmental concerns for the district. But the paper also had kind words for Slack. The State Journal endorsed Slack, with kind words for Guequierre. The candidates actually share an endorsement — that of the environmental group 350 Wisconsin Action.
In the closing days of the campaign, however, concerns have been expressed about the fact that Guequierre attended Republican Party of Dane County events in the past and made a few small donations — including one for $60 in 2018 — to Republican Party groups. According to the Open Secrets website that monitors money in politics, he also donated to a Democrat. But in overwhelmingly Democratic Madison, evidence of Republican connections, especially if they’re relatively recent, gets folks talking.
The issue came up in a question at a candidate forum, and there have been several letters to the editor from critics. When I asked Guequierre about it, however, he wasn’t particularly defensive. He reflected on the fading of the old “Lincoln Republican” tradition and mentioned that he’s been voting Democratic for years. He pointed to his progressive stances on housing, transportation and environmental issues as evidence of where he’s at these days. This weekend, he says, he’ll be canvassing for Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz.
Slack, for her part, says she’s not focusing on her opponent’s past. When I mentioned the matter, she steered the conversation toward her thoughts on the importance of maintaining a civil discourse in politics, especially at the local level. A University of Wisconsin professor who teaches and conducts research on social welfare issues, she’s excited about the ideas she’s highlighted as a first-time candidate.
In addition to progressive stances on the housing and transportation debates, where she places a great deal of emphasis on equity, she has good ideas for improving government transparency and community engagement practices. For instance, she wants to use surveys — on digital platforms and in the neighborhoods — to get a clearer read on public sentiment.
The candidates were strikingly gracious regarding one another, and about the people they’ve met on the campaign trail. Both talked about how they’ll spend the final days of the race knocking doors and talking to voters. Guequierre says he hasn’t been asked at the doors about his old donations. But he may be, and if he is, that’s fair game.
The same goes for voters who press Slack. Those front-porch connections allow voters to reach their own conclusions, based on their values and their assessments of the candidates.
That is as it ought to be in a city where elections are decided by the voters, not deep-pocketed special-interest groups.