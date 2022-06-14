Republicans are nominating participants in the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol for major offices across the country.
“They stormed the Capitol. Now they’re running for office,” noted Politico. CNN explained, “Republican candidates with January 6 ties are winning primaries for competitive House seats. Will voters care in November?” Last week, before the first public hearing of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, The New York Times reported, “Ryan Kelley, a candidate for Michigan governor who was at the Capitol on Jan. 6, is arrested by the F.B.I.”
Laurel Noack, the digital director for the Wisconsin Senate Democrats tweeted, “Do @derrickvanorden next @FBI,” and posted a Daily Beast article headlined, “GOP Candidate Bankrolled Jan. 6 Riot Trip With Campaign Cash.”
The article explained that Derrick Van Orden, who got beat by U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, in the race for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District in 2020 and is running again for the seat in 2022, “joined ‘stop the steal’ rioters on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol — and he paid for the trip with donor money left over from his failed campaign.”
While Van Orden has claimed that he never entered the Capitol grounds during the day of rioting by Trump supporters who were seeking to overturn 2020 election results, The Daily Beast article counters that “social media posts from the riot suggest that isn’t true.”
“A Facebook image from Jan. 6 shows Van Orden standing on a wall on the Capitol grounds that was inside a restricted area. (The Daily Beast recreated the photo on Friday and confirmed that Van Orden would have had to cross police barricades to reach that area),” noted the article, which also pointed out that Van Orden “wrote off roughly $4,000 in transportation and D.C. hotel costs around Jan. 6 for him, his wife, and a campaign staffer.”
Watchdog groups such as Citizens for Ethics and Responsibility in Washington, questioned the legitimacy of the expenses, which may explain why Van Orden got upset when Noack posted the article.
“You are using the glorification of political violence — including the injury and deaths of American citizens — in an attempt to influence a federal election. You should be embarrassed and ashamed of yourself,” griped Van Orden. “Shame.”
But, of course, Noack had nothing to be ashamed of.
The shame was on Van Orden for making the absurd claim that those who object to the use of violence to overturn an election result are somehow glorifying it.
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Town of Vermont, got to the heart of the matter when he wondered aloud last Wednesday about whether Van Orden “will watch the January 6 committee hearing tonight? Lots of new video he must be worried about appearing in. After all, not many congressional candidates nationally attended much less let their campaign pay for their trip. Very, very swampy.”
Van Orden, who will never be accused of being a creative thinker, came back at Pocan with an echo if his criticism of Noack: “You are using the glorification of political violence — including the injury and deaths of American citizens — in an attempt to influence a federal election. With this said, I am absolutely willing to work with you when I am elected if you stop this reprehensible dialogue.”
Pocan shot back: “Reprehensible dialogue? You attended the freaking insurrection! That’s reprehensible! Come clean about your actions that day. Or are you afraid?“
Van Orden spent a lot of time last week posting and reposting rants and raves about the Jan. 6 Committee on social media, and he will undoubtedly continue to do so as the race for the open seat to represent the 3rd District heats up.
But the whole controversy raised the question of whether western Wisconsin — a region that has historically sent some of the most thoughtful members of Congress to the U.S. House — might prefer a member of Congress who is more focused on the concerns of working farmers, small business owners and the residents of the district's small towns and cities.
Van Orden is all but certain to be the Republican nominee. But in a district with a long history of electing both Democrats and Republicans, he’ll face a real race in the fall with the winner of an Aug. 9 Democratic primary that includes state Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, Eau Claire business owner and nonprofit founder Rebecca Cooke, former CIA officer and U.S. Army Capt. Deb Baldus McGrath of Menomonie and retired pediatric critical care physician Mark Neumann of La Crosse.
The attempted coup on Jan. 6, 2021, won’t be the only issue in the 3rd District. But the events of that day will be a lingering concern for voters in a district that has a record of rejecting extremists.
No matter how much effort Van Orden puts into trying to distract attention from his own actions on Jan. 6, he can’t change the fact that, as Pocan said, “The Select Committee is detailing for the American people the planned and coordinated effort to overturn a presidential election so that the crimes committed can be known and we can ensure it never happens again.”