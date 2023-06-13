Cornel West, after years of challenging the Democratic Party from within and from without, announced last week that he’ll run for the presidency in 2024 as a third-party presidential candidate.
"I am running for truth and justice as a presidential candidate for the People’s Party to reintroduce America to the best of itself — fighting to end poverty, mass incarceration, ending wars and ecological collapse, guaranteeing housing, health care, education and living wages for all!" declared West in a video circulating widely on social media platforms.
One of the nation's most prominent public intellectuals, West has been a frequent visitor to Madison over the years, as a distinguished lecturer on the University of Wisconsin campus and as an electrifying speaker at Fighting Bob Fest gatherings.
In 2011, he was an enthusiastic backer of the Wisconsin uprising against former Gov. Scott Walker’s assault on labor rights, public education and public services, announcing to enthusiastic activists: “Let the word go forth that something is happening in Madison, Wisconsin. You all sent a sign and a signal, not just to the country but to the world, that there is a democratic awakening taking place in America.”
Across decades of public engagement with movements for economic and social and racial justice, West has emerged as a prominent supporter of progressive candidates. He was an early and ardent backer of the 2016 and 2020 campaigns of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. In 2000, West was a senior advisor to former New Jersey Sen. Bill Bradley’s Democratic presidential bid. When Bradley lost the party nomination to Al Gore, however, West hit the road as a top supporter of Green Party candidate Ralph Nader.
The decision to support Nader earned West rebukes from many allies, who respected the academic accomplishments of the professor who has taught at Yale, Princeton and Harvard — and authored best-selling books such as "Race Matters" and "Democracy Matters" — but who warned that his support for a third-party candidate threatened to tip the election to the eventual winner, Republican George W. Bush.
West is likely to face considerably more criticism for deciding to challenge a sitting Democratic president, Joe Biden, in a race that could see the Republican ticket led by former President Donald Trump. But West says running for president in 2024 represents a continuation of "what I have been doing all of my life."
West explained in his announcement that his campaign was "not talking about hating anybody."
"We're talking about loving. We're talking about affirming. We're talking about empowering those who have been pushed to the margins because neither political party wants to tell the truth about Wall Street, about Ukraine. about the Pentagon, about Big Tech."
However, the campaign's launch video featured a clip of the Union Theological Seminary professor's appearance last year on Real Times With Bill Maher, where he complained about "neofascists like Brother Trump or milquetoast neoliberals like Brother Biden."
West’s People's Party program boldly backs a "Medicare Care All" health care system, a guarantee of “quality education, housing, paid leave, and a living wage to all" and a plan to "bring our troops home and invest those trillions of war dollars into American communities."
That message parallels much of the platform Sanders advanced in his 2020 Democratic primary run with the more moderate Biden. But Sanders, like most congressional progressives, has made it clear that he's backing Biden in 2024. “The last thing this country needs is a Donald Trump or some other right-wing demagogue who is going to try to undermine American democracy or take away a woman’s right to choose, or not address the crisis of gun violence, or racism, sexism or homophobia,” said Sanders. “So, I’m in to do what I can to make sure that the president is reelected.”
West's decision to run drew encouragement from some progressives, such as former Ohio state Sen. Nina Turner, who tweeted, "Elevate this thing Dr. West." But it also inspired blowback from others, such as longtime Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe, who asked, “WTF! Does Cornel West really want to help the GOP nominee win — the way Ralph Nader helped G.W. Bush defeat Al Gore in 2000?”
“Ego trips can come at a heavy price, Cornel,” complained Tribe. “Please stop this foolishness, before you really hurt the things you care to help.”
West anticipated skepticism and second-guessing.
"Do we have what it takes?" he asked. "We shall see. But some of us are going to go down fighting, go down swinging — with style and a smile — accenting the best in you and trying to tease out the best in me."
There will be robust discussion about whether a third-party run is going to bring out the best in West, or our politics. But West's intellect, and his bluntness, will make him a significant figure in the 2024 race. He is an able communicator who will be invited to make his case on more platforms than third-party candidates are usually afforded.
What that means is that he will shake up a contest that — despite Trump’s many indictments — has for some time been shaping up as a repeat of the 2020 race between Biden and the former president.
Even if West's bid suffers the fate of past third-party campaigns, it will shake up the 2024 race and, to the delight of some and the consternation of others, confirm West's assertion in his announcement that, "Democracy creates disruption. It creates an eruption. It creates an interruption."