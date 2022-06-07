Along a fence that separates the Cooke Cemetery from a wooded area nearby in rural Buffalo County, one of the gravestones offers a reminder that Wisconsinites who fought in the Civil War understood exactly what they were fighting for. The marker recalls that Chauncey Cooke, who at the age of 16 joined the 25th Wisconsin Volunteer Infantry Regiment and marched off to fight with an admonition from his abolitionist father: "Don't forget that there are four million slaves whose hope of liberty is at stake in this war."
The marker, erected after Chauncey Cooke died at age 73, identified him as “A soldier of the Civil War for Union of the States, and freedom of the slaves. A friend of the colored races, the Indian and the Negro.”
We know a good deal about Cooke because he wrote extensively about his devotion to the abolitionist cause and to the rights of Native Americans in letters sent home to his parents — including one that declared, "I have no heart in this war if the slaves cannot go free.” Those letters were collected into a remarkable 2007 book, "A Badger Boy in Blue: The Civil War Letters of Chauncey H. Cooke" (Wayne State University Press). And we know a good bit more about him because his great-great-granddaughter, Rebecca Cooke, is running for Congress in western Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District.
Like her illustrious ancestor, Rebecca Cooke embraces a rural progressive tradition that is deeply rooted in Wisconsin’s farm country. Although little noted by a media that, for the most part, can’t see beyond the narrow confines of the “urban-rural divide,” this is old-school Wisconsin progressivism of the sort that animated Robert M. La Follette and the progressive movement of the early 20th century.
Running in a crowded Democratic field for the nomination to fill the seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, Cooke has positioned herself as an ardent champion of the working farmers, small business owners and union members who provided essential support for La Follette and who — with leaders like Gaylord Nelson, John Reynolds and Carl Thompson, among many others — went on to form Wisconsin’s modern Democratic Party.
The progressives of the last century understood the importance of bringing together meaningful political coalitions that united urban and rural voters around a shared commitment to economic, social and racial justice. Their values were rooted in the pre-Civil War era, when Wisconsin abolitionists believed they had a moral duty to right the course of a nation that had taken an indefensible turn. This sense of moral duty extended in the early 20th century to the fight against the robber barons and monopolists who oppressed farmers, industrial workers and Main Street shopkeepers.
As she runs for Congress this year, Rebecca Cooke speaks frequently in moral terms. “You can quote this from me and hold it over me for my whole life: Nobody is ever going to influence me with their money,” says Cooke, an appointee of Gov. Tony Evers to serve on the board of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, and who in this race has earned endorsements from a number of unions, former Lt. Gov. Barbara Lawton and former Menominee Tribal Chair and head of the Bureau of Indian Affairs Ada Deer.
Cooke knows her way around politics. She has worked on plenty of campaigns, and this year she’s built a solid grassroots operation with credible fundraising in a Democratic primary contest with state Sen. Brad Pfaff and former CIA officer Deb McGrath. But Cooke rejects the predictable approaches to politics that have often undermined Democratic prospects in rural areas.
Cooke eschews the talking points that consultants from Washington and Madison push Democratic candidates to adopt. “My issues page on my website, I wrote myself,” she says. “I wanted it to sound like me, like who I am — someone from western Wisconsin.”
And it does. Cooke’s advocacy for health care as a human right is rooted in personal experience. “As a small business owner who relies on the exchange for my health care coverage, I know firsthand the limitations of our current system,” she explains. Her detailed examination of farm policy begins with the observation: "My family has had a farm in this district for 150 years so when we had to sell our cows because of the price of milk and competition with larger dairies, it wasn’t just losing a job or a business, but a part of our identity and way of life. My family now raises Angus beef cattle. Here’s how I intend to protect our livelihood and the heritage of agriculture in this District …”
Cooke’s campaign literature is packed with pictures of her as a child in farm fields and at county fairs. Her “network” is made up of friends from her 4-H days, and fellow small business owners from communities such as Menomonie, Richland Center and Hustler. When they organize town meetings for her, she arrives with an understanding that, “There are a lot of areas where the Democratic Party has not shown up in recent years. So I don’t come in and say, first thing, ‘I’m a Democrat.’ I start by saying, ‘I’m a hard worker and these are my values.'”
That’s the language Wisconsinites in rural regions — and, truly, in every part of the state — need to hear. It pushes beyond the petty politics of personality and partisanship and speaks to values that have been handed down from the days of Chauncey Cooke and the rural abolitionists who willingly battled for a nation’s soul.