Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin, the 30th head of the University of Wisconsin, is undoubtedly brilliant.
The former dean of the UCLA School of Law has an undergraduate degree from Harvard, a law degree from Yale and a Ph.D. in the history and social study of science and technology from MIT. That, by any measure, is an impressive resume.
But, it can be noted, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has an undergraduate degree from Yale and a law degree from Harvard. So perhaps the measure of what makes a great chancellor — or a great president — must involve something more than brilliance.
One of the keys to filling any leadership position is a recognition of the history and the character of the institution that is to be led. Mnookin, a native of Cambridge, Massachusetts, who has spent much of her academic career in California, is new to Wisconsin. And like any newcomer to this proudly distinctive state, she’ll face many tests of her grasp of Wisconsin lore and logic.
For those of us who are hoping her tenure will be a great success, it was good to see her pass one of the first of those tests with flying colors.
Amid all the pomp and circumstance associated with the new chancellor’s mid-April investiture, Mnookin delivered a speech that framed her vision going forward. Heartfelt and personal, the chancellor’s address displayed a deep understanding of UW-Madison’s mission — and of its relationship to Wisconsin. She referred to the university as “simultaneously exceptional and modest,” which is quite true.
That modesty sometimes cloaks what makes the UW so exceptional. While the campus has a long history of attracting outstanding professors, engaging in groundbreaking research and producing graduates who have gone on to change the state, the nation and the world, what makes the UW exceptional is its unique relationship with the state of Wisconsin. And, in particular, with the progressive tradition as exemplified by the Wisconsin Idea.
Rooted in the expansive vision of former University of Wisconsin President John R. Bascom, who led the school from 1874 to 1887, the Wisconsin Idea was nurtured to fruition by a pair of UW graduates who were deeply influenced by Bascom: Robert M. La Follette, a former Wisconsin governor and senator, and former UW President Charles Van Hise. Bascom, La Follette and Van Hise rejected the notion that a great state university could or should be a ivy-covered fortress where the high priests of academia speak among themselves. What they believed was that “the boundaries of the campus are the boundaries of the state.”
More importantly, they believed that the university has a duty to use knowledge and research to help solve the problems of the state — and to develop the policies that would earn Wisconsin a reputation as a uniquely well-governed and well-intentioned state. In 1904, during La Follette’s second term as governor, Van Hise declared, “I shall never be content until the beneficent influence of the University reaches every home in the state.”
With La Follette and the progressive governors who followed him, the UW played a vital role in framing the political reforms that would earn Wisconsin a reputation as America’s “laboratory of democracy” and the social and economic reforms that would make Wisconsin the primary generator of the ideas that distinguished the Progressive Era and the New Deal.
Mnookin spoke to this history, and the idealism associated with it, in her investiture address, which highlighted the critical moment in which La Follette and Van Hise forged the Wisconsin Idea.
“The greatness of our university and of our state are indisputably linked,” Mnookin told the crowd that gathered to formally celebrate her assumption of the chancellorship. "The strength of one rises on the strength of the other. Back in 1904, at a jubilee celebration of UW’s first graduates, Gov. Robert LaFollette — Fightin’ Bob — captured the dimensions of our strength while exhorting us to do even more: ‘It is not enough that this university shall zealously advance learning or that it shall become a great storehouse of knowledge … or that it shall maintain the highest standards of scholarship and develop every … talent. All these are vitally essential, but the state demands more. The state,’ he said, ‘asks that you give back.’”
It is one thing to quote La Follette, as many Wisconsinites do. It is something else altogether to quote La Follette in context and to bring his thinking forward from his time to ours. But Mnookin did just that in a speech that featured a predictable recitation of past accomplishments before asking: “But what about tomorrow? How can we make sure that our 175-year-old institution will shine even more brightly on its 200th birthday? That our impact will be not just multiplied but strengthened exponentially?”
She acknowledged that “a significant share of people (are) not only turning away from these ideals but questioning some of the bedrock values on which we’ve built this system of higher education that is the envy of the world.”
Accepting a charge to strengthen the connection between the university and the state it serves, Mnookin said, “We need to make sure — in the words of Bob LaFollette — that we are not just a ‘great storehouse of knowledge,’ but that we impart that knowledge in a way that engages our students deeply in their learning, and that the degrees we confer reflect not only the successful completion of coursework but a real ability to add something of value to the world.”
That is a worthy goal that is very much in keeping with the Wisconsin Idea. If Jennifer Mnookin leads the UW toward its achievement, she will be one of the University of Wisconsin’s greatest chancellors.