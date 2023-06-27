"This is serious," tweeted Michael McFaul, the former U.S. ambassador to Russia, a little before 5 p.m. on Friday afternoon.
He was talking about the dramatic events unfolding in Russia that day as private mercenary forces loyal to Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin rolled out of Ukraine and headed toward Moscow on a so-called "March for Justice." Prigozhin's bombastic pronouncements and the rapid progress of his troops proved to be so serious, in fact, that Russian President Vladimir Putin's military commanders were deploying tanks to defend the capital city of one of the world’s two great nuclear powers.
No one who knew anything about world affairs doubted that McFaul’s sense of urgency was well-founded. Or that U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a Michigan Democrat who serves on the House Armed Services Committee, was right when she described the developments from mid-day Friday to mid-day Saturday as "breathtaking events."
For 24 hours, until negotiations orchestrated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko led to an eventual stand-down by Prigozhin, circumstances in Russia and Ukraine were dangerously uncertain.
A potential coup in one of the world’s most militarized and geopolitically significant countries is the definition of a huge news story — one that cries out for in-depth, knowledge-based explanatory journalism. Yet, for most of Friday afternoon and evening, Americans who turned to cable "news" outlets were left with less perspective than if they tried to sort truth from fiction on social media.
Instead of shifting their primary focus to actual news as it was developing, the cable networks kept feeding viewers a slurry of dated reports on Titan submersible debris, Donald Trump's trials and Hunter Biden's laptop. For hour after hour, the Russia story was relegated to the bottom of the bulletin, if it was mentioned at all.
"There’s a coup attempt happening now in Russia and I can’t find any U.S. news channel that is reporting on it. Anderson Cooper is in Newfoundland. MSNBC is obsessed with Trump 24/7," complained veteran diplomat and foreign relations analyst Martin Indyk at around 7 p.m. EST on Friday night. Hours later, just before 10 p.m., political science professor Chapman Rackaway offered a similarly dismal assessment: “A possible coup is going on in Russia. Here’s what the 'news' is talking about: FOX: Hunter Biden. MSNBC: George Santos. NewsNation: True Crime. CNN: Titan submersible implosion. I miss the news. Somehow we seem to have killed it.”
Americans who were desperate for information about the chaotic events that were unfolding within a global superpower with a stockpile of 5,889 nuclear warheads, and about what those developments meant for the war between Russia and Ukraine, struggled to find it. Many expressed frustration with the news judgement of cable networks that were once imagined to be sources of immediate and intensive news reporting on the breaking news of the day. "Tanks are on the streets of Moscow the Kremlin is having a meltdown and US news leads with 'Submersible still sunk,'" griped SiriusXM radio host John Fugelsang on Friday night.
Before the night was done, presidential historian Michael Beschloss tweeted, "Please pay attention to Russian political and military turmoil unfolding right now."
Ultimately, the Russia story bumped its way up to the top of the news lineup, but for hours on Friday evening, U.S. media outlets came off as either arrogantly misguided or weirdly disengaged.
There were a few bright spots. Chris Hayes, for instance, pulled off a compelling interview with The New Yorker’s Masha Gessen, the author of "The Man Without a Face: The Unlikely Rise of Vladimir Putin" (Riverhead Books), midway through his MSNBC show. But for the most part America’s cable networks were on autopilot, as opposed to being on top of the news. Contrast that with the BBC, which was almost immediately providing comprehensive coverage with reports on the ground in Moscow, Kiev and other locations, detailed studies of the Wagner Group's movements and analyses from top diplomats and Russia scholars.
America's cable news networks are huge enterprises, with teams of talented hosts, reporters, editors and researchers. Like great ships, they are hard to turn. But when stories of global import develop, they have to do better than what we saw on Friday night — for their own reputations but, more importantly, for the sake of the democratic discourse they play a role in supporting.
As someone who has appeared on all the major networks, I certainly understand that they are corporate institutions that are under pressure to make profits. I understand that they follow stories that they believe their viewers will tune in for and that, especially with Fox, speak to the ideological biases of those viewers. But this goes beyond issues of commerce, and even of right, left and center. This is about what should be the basic premise of a television news operation: to give people information they need and to form opinions about how the United States can and should act on the world stage.
Over the past two decades, Robert McChesney and I have written a number of books about the crisis of journalism in the United States. We’ve argued that international bureaus have to be maintained, that the machinations of nuclear powers have to be thoroughly and aggressively covered, and that editors have to be free to tear up the plan for a night's coverage when breaking global news demands a change of course.
If that doesn't happen, Americans lose a sense of perspective regarding what really matters. And they become even less engaged from the flow of news, creating a circumstance that James Madison warned more than 200 years ago could be "a Prologue to a Farce or a Tragedy; or, perhaps both."