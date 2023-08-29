Bernie Sanders is using his position as chair of the Senate Health, Education and Labor Committee to transform how Americans think about the leaders of congressional committees. Instead of serving as a gavel-wielding insider who echoes the talking points of the corporate interests that so frequently frame the agenda in Washington, Sanders is using one of the most powerful positions in Congress to champion the cause of American workers.
In particular, he is advocating for union members as they organize, bargain and strike for better pay, better benefits and a better society. This is nothing new for Sanders, who as a presidential contender in 2016 and 2020 rejected the caution of a Democratic Party that had lost touch with its past and with its working-class base. He was ardently pro-labor, more than ready to call out the bosses and eager to join the picket lines of striking unions.
Since becoming chair of what was historically referred to as the Senate Labor Committee, Sanders has aligned himself with Starbucks workers as they have organized at coffee shops across the country, with Teamsters as they waged a successful fight for a new contract with UPS, and with striking members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and Writers Guild of America.
He has also backed local struggles across the country, supporting organizing drives by Amazon workers in Alabama and other states, rallying with striking Kellogg’s workers in Michigan and farm implement workers in Wisconsin, and urging hospitals in states across the country to treat nurses fairly. He’s even flown to London to march in solidarity with striking members of Britain’s National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers, renewing the promise of international solidarity.
But Sanders is now taking his activism and advocacy to a new level with his urgent support for members of the United Auto Workers as they prepare for what could be a transformative strike for American workers — and for American industry. Last week, more than 150,000 workers for General Motors, Ford and Stellantis (the international auto-making combine that now owns Chrysler) voted — with a 97% majority — to authorize a strike for a 32-hour work week with significant wage hikes, the restoration of cost-of-living allowances, defined benefit pensions for all workers, and extended health care guarantees for retired workers. They also want to establish a right to strike in order to prevent plant closures.
“Our union’s membership is clearly fed up with living paycheck to paycheck while the corporate elite and billionaire class continue to make out like bandits,” says newly elected UAW President Shawn Fain, noting that the automakers made a combined $21 billion in profits in just the first six months of 2023. “That’s on top of the quarter-trillion dollars in North American profits they made over the last decade. While Big Three executives and shareholders got rich, UAW members got left behind. Our message to the Big Three is simple: record profits mean record contracts.”
As Labor Day 2023 approaches, the head of the Senate committee that oversees labor issues has been clear about his support for the UAW workers — and their strike call.
Celebrating the fact that “workers and their unions who are fighting back aggressively against corporate greed with the kind of energy and solidarity we have not seen in decades,” Sanders says, “We are seeing it in the auto industry where the United Auto Workers are in the middle of contract negotiations with the Big 3 auto companies; Ford, Stellantis, and General Motors, who have made a quarter of a trillion dollars over the past decade.”
The senator has taken the solidarity message on the road, delivering it over the weekend at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire, where he made labor rights a vital premise of a major speech on "The Agenda Americans Need.” And he’ll keep delivering it as negotiations between the auto companies and the UAW heat up in September.
Sanders’ message speaks to the future of work, a subject we explore at length in our book, "It’s O.K. to Be Angry About Capitalism" (Crown), and that we’ll discuss when he speaks at Cap Times Idea Fest on Sept. 22.
“There was once a time, decades ago, when union auto jobs were considered the gold standard for blue collar workers in this country," says Sanders. "Sadly, that is no longer the case. Today there are tens of thousands of UAW workers who are working 60, 70 hours a week and making inadequate wages and benefits.
"These workers are getting squeezed while the guys at the top have never had it so good. And what these workers are saying is, NO, it is unacceptable that while the Big 3 auto companies are making record-breaking profits, the autoworkers who are responsible for those profits are not receiving decent wages and benefits.”