Bernie Sanders has come to Madison many times to campaign — on behalf of his own presidential bids and the candidacies of the many progressive contenders who have sought his backing — but his appearance at the 2023 Cap Times Idea Fest on the UW-Madison campus will be different.
The independent senator from Vermont will appear in the Memorial Union’s Shannon Hall at 7 p.m. on the evening of Friday, Sept. 22. (For more information, go to captimesideafest.com, or you can purchase tickets here.)
Sanders is coming to Madison to engage in a wide-ranging discussion of the structural barriers to change in America — and how to overcome them.
Sanders often complains that when he does media interviews he is asked only about matters of the moment. It frustrates him. Indeed, in the new book that the senator and I wrote together, "It’s OK to be Angry About Capitalism," Sanders muses about the fact that, “Over many years, as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, and as a presidential candidate, I have appeared on every major Sunday news show — ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, Fox — numerous times and have done thousands of TV interviews. Yet, in all those interviews, I have never been asked about some of the most important and profound issues facing our country. Never! And it’s not just me. There are issues of enormous consequence that are almost totally ignored by corporate media.”
The book features a list of questions that never get asked. For instance:
“Question: What does it mean, morally, economically, and politically, that three multibillionaires own more wealth than the 160-million Americans who make up the bottom half of our society? Why do we have more income and wealth inequality today than at any time in the past century? What does it mean that, in an economy supposedly based on free enterprise and competition, three Wall Street firms — BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street — manage $22 trillion in assets and are major shareholders in more than 96 percent of S&P 500 companies?”
Or
“Question: Scandinavian countries — Sweden, Finland, Denmark, and Norway — have made enormous progress over the years in providing a high quality of life for their citizens and, according to international surveys, are generally at the top of the list in terms of human happiness. What can we learn from these countries in terms of social policy?”
Or
“Question: The scientific community, for many decades, has made it crystal clear that climate change — and all the dangers it poses in terms of drought, floods, extreme weather disturbances, and disease — is the result of carbon emissions from the fossil fuel industry. And yet, despite all of this evidence, the oil companies spent millions of dollars lying about this reality and about their responsibility. What should Congress do to hold the fossil fuel industry accountable for the enormous destruction they have caused to the planet?”
Those are some of the concerns Sanders and I will discuss at Idea Fest in an intimate conversation that will go far beyond the standard political discourse.
Sanders won’t be the only national figure who will appear at Idea Fest for a deeper discussion of fundamental issues facing the country. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will be there on Wednesday, Sept. 20, to discuss his new book, "Break the Wheel: Ending the Cycle of Police Violence." It was Ellison who, after the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officers, took over the case and led a prosecution team that brought Derek Chauvin to justice.
“Despite what we all know about the torture and murder of George Floyd, the story of the Herculean legal effort to bring the officers who killed Floyd to justice has never been told — until now,” explained Sherrilyn Ifill, the former president of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, in her enthusiastic endorsement of the book. “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison takes us through the compelling story of the painstaking, extraordinary effort he led to prosecute the officers who committed the most infamous racial murder by police in the history of our country.”
Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder hails "Break the Wheel" as “a searing, compelling tale of the struggle for justice,” while CNN host and veteran civil rights advocate Van Jones argues, “Without Ellison’s diligence, Chauvin might have walked free.”
Now in his second term as Minnesota’s attorney general, Ellison is making only a handful of appearances for extended discussions of one of the most closely watched trials in American history and of the steps that must be taken to reform policing. But he’ll be at Idea Fest.
That’s what makes Idea Fest unique. It brings together national newsmakers and journalists with audiences of engaged Wisconsinites for conversations that are on the cutting edge of contemporary affairs. That’s certainly the case with previously announced speakers such as former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, the Illinois Republican who broke with former President Donald Trump to make a courageous stand for American democracy. And with former PBS NewsHour anchor Judy Woodruff and her husband, former Wall Street Journal journalist Al Hunt.
But one of the sessions that excites me the most will involve a pair of Wisconsinites, state Reps. Francesca Hong, D-Madison, and Kristina Shelton, D-Green Bay, who will appear on Saturday, Sept. 23, to discuss their groundbreaking work to renew Wisconsin’s status in America’s “laboratory of democracy.” Working with academics, such as historian Harvey Kaye, as well as activists in Wisconsin and across the country, they’ve developed a legislative agenda that is every bit as ambitious as that of Robert M. La Follette and the progressive campaigners of a century ago.