Bernie Sanders has faith that young voters can deliver crucial victories for progressive Democrats in Wisconsin and across the country on Nov. 8. The senator from Vermont has seen all the close polls, and he is well aware that Republicans and their corporate allies are spending tens of millions of dollars on racially divisive and crudely dishonest campaigns to defeat Democrats such as Wisconsin U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes.
But Sanders is convinced the same young voters who overwhelmingly supported his presidential bids can upend the cynical calculus of the Republican strategists — and the doomsday talk of the pundits — and that they will play a decisive role in this turbulent midterm election.
“Turning out young voters, college students, working people, that’s what matters at this point,” Sanders told me last week. “They can make the difference. But we’ve got to mobilize them and get them to the polls.”
The senator is not just talking about what needs to be done. He’s barnstorming across the country on an ambitious campaign schedule that has already taken him to Oregon, California, Nevada and Texas, with stops still to come in the battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. The grueling, eight-state, 19-stop swing has Sanders showing up to boost the prospects of Democratic gubernatorial and U.S. Senate candidates, as well as down-ballot contenders such as U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, a progressive who is running for mayor of Los Angeles.
On Friday, he’ll devote a full day to campaigning in Wisconsin, where Barnes and Gov. Tony Evers face close races with right-wing Republicans in an almost evenly balanced battleground state. Working with activist groups NextGen and MoveOn, Sanders will headline major rallies in the Wisconsin college towns of Eau Claire and La Crosse before coming to Madison Friday evening for an 8 p.m. rally at the bottom of State Street. There he’ll urge University of Wisconsin students to register and vote in what Sanders calls “the most important midterm election in the modern history of our country.”
On Saturday, the senator will be campaigning in Oshkosh before heading to Michigan for another college-town stop in Ann Arbor.
Sanders, one of the older figures on the American political scene, established a deep bond with young voters in his 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns. They made the Democratic socialist a serious contender in his campaigns, and one of the most influential figures in Democratic Party politics.
Young voters were drawn to Sanders long before political pundits began paying attention to the message that Sanders was delivering — with its bold advocacy for Medicare for All health care reform, free college tuition and necessary responses to the climate crisis. Ultimately, their support helped him win 23 primary and caucus contests and more than 13 million votes in 2016.
Sanders, a working-class populist with close ties to the labor movement, won plenty of votes from older progressives, and he proved to be particularly popular with Latinos, Native Americans and Arab Americans, as well as rural voters of all ages. But the level of support he attracted from young people was striking.
In his 2016 Democratic nomination bid, Sanders won more than 70% of the votes cast by people under the age of 30. In some states, the figure was closer to 80%. As that campaign neared its conclusion, the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE) crunched the numbers. The group determined that Sanders had not just won more of the youth vote than his main Democratic rival; he had won more primary votes from people under 30 than Hillary Clinton and all the other Democrats, and Donald Trump and all the other Republicans, combined.
In 2020, before the race was truncated by the coronavirus pandemic, Sanders continued to be the leading contender among young voters — in no small part because he listened to them. The senator regularly featured young voters at forums and developed detailed policy proposals focusing on their concerns.
That’s something more prominent figures in both parties should do, not just as a political strategy but because it’s vital to get young people engaged with a political process that is often unwelcoming and unresponsive.
Sanders is right to argue that if Americans who are under the age of 40 cast their ballots at the same rate as Americans who are over the age of 70, this would be a dramatically fairer and more functional country.
Polls show that young Americans are far more supportive of economic, social and racial justice than older voters. And their commitment to saving the planet has been the driving force in making the climate crisis an issue in our politics.
Now, however, Sanders says the progress that’s been made since Democrats took control of the White House and Congress in 2021 is very much at risk. If Republicans gain control of the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate, they will not just make President Joe Biden the lamest of lame ducks. They will use their power to reverse course on efforts to take on fossil fuel companies, address student debt and make meaningful progress when it comes to tackling injustice — issues that polls show are at the top of priority lists for young people.
Sanders will seek to make all the connections in Madison, hoping to turn out support, in particular, for Barnes, whom Sanders endorsed before the August Democratic primary, and whom he credits with building “a multi-generational, multi-racial movement to take on the big-money interests that have so much political and economic power in our country.”
That movement can win if young voters turn out for Mandela Barnes. And this week Bernie Sanders will be doing everything in his power to get them to the polls.