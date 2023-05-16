Now that the dust has settled following the state Supreme Court race that was Wisconsin’s biggest election of 2023, candidates and political strategists are looking ahead to the biggest elections of 2024 — the year when the Badger State could well decide races for president, control of the U.S. Senate and control of the U.S. House.
It’s no secret that Wisconsin’s elections have been nationalized. As the most consistent battleground state in the country, where four of the past six presidential contests were decided by fewer than 25,000 votes, Wisconsin’s a place where both parties know their presidential nominees will have to spend an inordinate amount of time and money. That will certainly be the case in 2024, when it’s likely that Donald Trump, who in 2016 became the first Republican to win Wisconsin’s electoral votes since 1988, will again face Joe Biden, the Democrat who grabbed the state back from Trump and the Republicans in 2020.
But 2024 will also see a serious race for the U.S. Senate, with Democrat Tammy Baldwin seeking a third term in a high-stakes contest that could well determine control of the upper chamber in the U.S. Capitol. And it will see at least two seriously competitive fights for U.S. House seats at a point when the partisan divide in that chamber is so close that two seats could well determine whether Democrats or Republicans are in charge.
For Democrats, the prospect of winning all of these contests is real. But none of them are certain.
Despite Trump’s big lies about the 2020 election results in Wisconsin, Biden did, in fact, win the state. But the Democrat only did so by a margin of 20,682 votes, or 0.63%, out of more than 3.2 million votes cast.
Baldwin won her two previous races by significantly wider margins, prevailing by more than five points in 2012 over former Gov. Tommy Thompson and by almost 10 points in 2018 against former state Sen. Leah Vukmir. But in 2024 Republicans see her seat as critical to their mission of retaking the Senate. Democrats, in turn, see Baldwin’s reelection run as a firewall for the efforts to maintain the party’s narrow 51-49 majority.
Where things get even more interesting is in the competition for U.S. House seats.
In 2020, national Democrats — led by the woefully mismanaged Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) — neglected Wisconsin House contests in districts where the party’s candidates turned out to be highly competitive. Underfunded Democratic candidates Brad Pfaff, running in western Wisconsin’s 3rd District, and Ann Roe in southeastern Wisconsin’s 1st District, both shocked the pundits and their own party’s strategists by posting much stronger-than-expected finishes. Pfaff won over 48% of the vote against high-profile and prodigiously financed Republican Derrick Van Orden, while Roe won over 45% against Republican incumbent Bryan Steil.
If the DCCC had come in big, and smart, in 2022 both Van Orden and Steil could have been beaten.
The DCCC says it won’t make that mistake again. If the state Supreme Court, which will soon have a 4-3 progressive majority, rejects gerrymandered congressional district maps and draws new ones with fair lines, Democrats could easily end up with the upper hand in both the 1st and the 3rd districts. Even if the maps are not redrawn, Democratic prospects will be better than anyone could have imagined two years ago.
That’s not just confirmed by the strong showings of Pfaff and Roe in 2022. That’s confirmed by the overwhelming victory of Judge Janet Protasiewicz in this spring’s Supreme Court race. While the court is technically nonpartisan, Democrats gave enthusiastic backing to Protasiewicz, who ran as an unapologetic backer of a reproductive rights, LGBTQ rights, labor rights and fair elections.
Protasiewicz pulled few punches, ideologically or strategically, and she won a sweeping statewide victory over conservative former Justice Dan Kelly — prevailing by more than 200,000 votes for a 55-44 margin over the Republican-backed contender.
Protasiewicz carried more than two dozen counties, including several rural ones that had backed Trump and former Republican Gov. Scott Walker in previous elections. She came reasonably close to winning another dozen counties — including historically Republican bastions such as Ozaukee, Jefferson and Walworth.
Most significantly for the purposes of 2024 planning, Protasiewicz carried not just the heavily Democratic 2nd and 4th congressional districts — with 77% and 79% of the vote respectively — but also Steil’s 1st District, where she won 53% of the vote, and Van Orden’s 3rd District, where she took 55%. Remarkably, she also took 47% of the vote in Republcian Glenn Grothman’s eastern-Wisconsin 6th District, 45% of the vote in Republican Tom Tiffany’s northern Wisconsin’s 7th District, and 48% in Republican Mike Gallagher’s 8th District in northeast Wisconsin.
As progressive radio host John “Sly” Sylvester, an ardent Protasiewicz backer, says, “She conceded nothing. She bought rural radio ads. She campaigned in Republican counties and she reached out to women, young people and working people in parts of the state that Democrats sort of gave up on in the past.”
If Wisconsin Democrats adopt the Protasiewicz approach in 2024 and run unapologetically progressive campaigns that focus on abortion rights and worker rights, and if they take those campaigns to every corner of the state, they could, indeed, win the presidential race, the Senate race and competitive House races. That could transform the politics of the state, and the nation.