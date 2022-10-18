The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol has established that Donald Trump was the central figure in a coup attempt that sought to install Trump as an illegitimate pretender president for a term he did not win. The committee has done the meticulous work of placing the former president at the center of a conspiracy to upend democracy that involved not just Trump and his closest aides, but also key figures in Congress and the states — and Republican candidates such as Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson.
The committee has subpoenaed Trump, and it will eventually issue recommendations for how to address the damage done by Jan. 6 conspirators and their partisan allies.
But the ultimate power to demand and obtain accountability rests with the voters.
They can, on Nov. 8, rebuke charlatans such as Johnson and insurrectionist congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden, along with all the other Big Lie Republicans who have placed their loyalty to Trump ahead of their commitment to the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law.
But for that to happen, Democrats must make it clear that what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, can and should be understood as a 2022 election issue.
Of course, there are other issues candidates must address — abortion rights, price gouging and inflation, the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic, and an increasingly unstable international circumstance. But to neglect the role that Trump-aligned Republicans have already played in assaulting democracy would be political malpractice.
What happened on Jan. 6 was jarring in and of itself. But the shock to the system did not begin or end on that day. It pointed to threats to democracy that have only become more significant as the midterms approach. Dozens of insurrectionists — extreme right-wing activists who went to Washington at Trump’s behest and who were at or near the Capitol when it was attacked by his supporters — are running as Republicans for top posts in states across the country. They need to be called out in stark, unapologetic terms. So, too, do their allies and apologists.
State Sen. Brad Pfaff, the Democrat who is running against Van Orden for the open Third Congressional District seat in western Wisconsin, recognizes the importance — and the political potency — of an accountability message.
Pfaff’s campaign just released a TV ad featuring U.S. Army veteran Gaylord Oppegard speaking about the fact that Van Orden traveled to Washington on Jan. 6, rallied with Trump and allegedly was on U.S. Capitol grounds as the violent assault on democracy played out.
“I’m a veteran. I know what it looks like to love your country, and this isn’t it,” says Oppegard, as images of protesters clashing with Capitol police during the attack are shown.
“Derrick Van Orden was on the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6. He broke past the police barricades and was part of a riot that injured over 100 cops, and some of them ended up dying,” adds Oppegard, while a photo of Van Orden on the Capitol grounds appears on the screen.
“Now he wants us to believe he’s a patriot? Mr. Van Orden, patriots defend their country — they don’t try to burn it down.”
Pfaff is not the only candidate who is raising the insurrection issue.
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes focused on the coup attempt during his first debate with Johnson — to devastating effect.
After the millionaire incumbent attacked Barnes for supporting cash bail reform to assure that nonviolent offenders aren’t jailed simply because they lack the money to pay for bail, the Democrat explained why the reform is a matter of equity. He said, “Now, Sen. Johnson may not have encountered a problem he could not buy his way out of, but that’s not a reality for the majority of the people in this state.”
That threw Johnson for a loop, and he tried to suggest that Barnes’s policies were disrespectful toward the police. The Republican claimed he went out of his way to show that respect. Barnes replied: “The senator, on the last question, did mention police officers. Now, with that being said, I’m sure that he didn’t have the same interaction with the 140 officers that were injured during the Jan. 6 insurrection. One officer was stabbed with a metal stake. Another crushed in a revolving door. Another hit in the head with a fire extinguisher. So when we talk about respect for law enforcement, let’s talk about the 140 officers that he left behind — because of an insurrection that he supported.”
When the senator — who tried to deliver slates of fake electors to former Vice President Mike Pence — attempted to downplay the seriousness of the violence on Jan. 6, Barnes was ready. “He may not have noticed that an insurrection was happening because he called those people ‘patriots,’" said the Democrat. "He called them ‘tourists.’ These are the folks that he supported. This an act that he supported. He can make whatever comparisons he wants to. But the reality is, this was an attempted overthrow of the government by trying to overturn a free and fair election.”
That is the truth about Trump conspirators, allies and apologists such as Ron Johnson and Derrick Van Orden.
Voters need to be reminded of it — again and again — as Nov. 8 approaches.