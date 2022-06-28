Six weeks before the decisive Super Tuesday primaries on March 3, 2020, Joe Biden was watching his presidential prospects crash and burn. The former vice president was trailing in the polls, and he was headed for a fourth-place finish in the Iowa caucuses and a fifth-place finish in the New Hampshire primary.
But by the time Super Tuesday rolled around, Biden had found his course and was headed for the nomination — and the presidency.
The lesson is clear: We no longer live in a time when traditional calculations about who can or cannot win a major party nomination for a top office are set in stone months, even weeks, before Election Day. Making early presumptions about who will or will not prevail in an open contest for a party nod is a misguided mission.
That was obvious last week as the race for the Democratic nomination to take on Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson began in earnest.
It was supposed to be a great week for Alex Lasry. The Milwaukee Bucks executive had been spending heavily for months on a television advertising campaign that blanketed Wisconsin with feel-good biographical commercials, which introduced the wealthy contender as a family man who was a friend of working people. A virtual unknown at the start of the race, Lasry had shown increasing strength in past polls. Aides to the other candidates — including the frontrunner in those previous surveys, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes — quietly speculated about the prospect that the Bucks exec could take a narrow lead in the latest Marquette Law School Poll.
Over the past decade, the Marquette Poll has earned a reputation as a credible measure of where major races are headed in the state.
For that reason, last Wednesday’s Marquette Poll was always going to be a big deal, as it would be released just a little more than six weeks before the intensely contested Senate primary. The previous poll, from April, had suggested that the race for the Democratic nomination was becoming a two-man contest between Barnes and Lasry.
If Lasry moved to first place, he would have major momentum at a point when Democrats were making choices.
But that didn’t happen.
Barnes held his lead. Comfortably. He was at 25%, up from 19% in April. Lasry was at 19%. State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, who many had expected to move into double digits, was at 9%, and progressive populist Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson was at 7%.
In the matchups, Barnes, Godlewski and Nelson all beat Johnson by a point or two. Lasry narrowly lost to the incumbent. And, as the lieutenant governor was excited to note, he was the one Democrat who was beating Johnson among independent voters.
The Marquette Poll was, by any measure, great news for Barnes. It gave him exactly the sort of headlines that a primary candidate in a crowded race wants as the race starts to take shape.
No surprise then that Barnes touted the numbers on Sunday in his speech to the state Democratic Party Convention in La Crosse, where he took the stage with a declaration that, “My campaign is beating Ron Johnson.”
But as the candidates spoke to the delegates, who are going to be vital influencers in the primary contest, what stood out was the overwhelmingly positive response to Godlewski. Far from being discouraged by her soft numbers in the Marquette Poll, the state treasurer came on with an energy and drive that clearly moved the crowd — especially on the issue of abortion rights.
Speaking barely two days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its 1973 Roe v. Wade precedent, Godlewski declared: “I had a speech all planned out where I was going to talk about growing up right here in western Wisconsin. … But Roe happened. Many of us in this room now have fewer rights than we had just 72 hours ago. And I’m pissed. I’m pissed because we had 50 years to codify this, but the Senate didn’t prioritize our reproductive rights. … It’s one of the reasons why I’m running for the U.S. Senate, because I’m sick of this body treating our reproductive freedom like it’s some sort of extra-credit project.”
That line drew boisterous applause, as did the rest of Godlewski’s speech, and the enthusiasm was reflected in the straw poll of delegates and registered guests at the convention that was sponsored by WisPolitics.com. Barnes led with 121 votes, or 32.4%. But Godlewski was essentially tied with him, gaining 119 votes, or 31.9%.
Lasry won just 58 votes, or 15.5%, while Nelson — who spent far less money than the others did to woo delegates, but delivered a very well-received speech — gained 35 votes, or 9.4%.
And here’s the vital footnote: The straw poll at the convention, which counted a total of 373 ballots, actually surveyed more likely Democratic primary voters than the Marquette Poll, which questioned 369 Democrats and independents and had a margin of error of 6.2%.
In other words, the straw poll merits attention, as does Godlewski’s strong showing in it. Along with Barnes, she came out of last week with serious bragging rights for what remains an open race that any of the top Democrats could win.