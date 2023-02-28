When The Capital Times endorsed Tony Earl in a tight 1982 Democratic gubernatorial primary, the paper explained, “Not very often are voters offered a candidate as talented, as experienced and as progressive as Anthony Earl.” In particular, the editorial noted that during that year’s campaign he had “shown a solid grasp of national and international issues.”
An understanding of global affairs is rarely cited as an argument for electing a governor, even though governors often find themselves dealing with trade issues and developing international relationships.
But Earl, who died last week at age 86, ran in 1982 on a platform that was anything but parochial.
On the same day as that year’s Sept. 14 partisan primaries, Wisconsin voters were given an opportunity to effectively endorse the global Nuclear Weapons Freeze Campaign. “Designed to stop the drift toward nuclear war through a U.S.-Soviet agreement to stop testing, production, and deployment of nuclear weapons, the freeze campaign escalated into a mass movement that swept across the United States,” recalls the national Arms Control Association. “It attracted the support of nearly all peace groups, as well as that of mainstream religious, professional, and labor organizations.”
The mass movement came to Wisconsin in the form of a referendum that specifically asked voters if they wanted state officials and representatives in Washington to encourage continued talks between the United States and the Soviet Union to halt the expansion of nuclear weapons. The referendum was controversial, as it was seen by allies of then-President Ronald Reagan as an affront to his hardline stance on nuclear issues. Reagan himself urged voters to reject freeze proposals, which were initially advanced at New England town meetings and later approved in local and state elections as part of what the Arms Control Association would refer to as “the largest referendum on a single issue in U.S. history.”
Many political figures were initially reluctant to embrace the freeze movement. But Earl, who was raised in a Catholic peace and social justice tradition, backed the referendum proposal, enthusiastically, urging a “yes” vote in stump speeches and interviews during one of the most energetic gubernatorial campaigns the state had ever seen.
Of course, the former legislator and Department of Natural Resources head talked about state issues — especially environmental, economic justice and LGBTQ+ rights concerns — but he never lost sight of the freeze message.
Other contenders were modestly supportive of a “yes” vote, but Earl’s outspoken stance, and his willingness to integrate the issue into his campaign, captured the attention of voters — and of potential rivals for the Democratic nomination. When Madison businessman David Carley, a popular figure with liberal Democrats who had bid for the Democratic gubernatorial nod in 1966 and again in 1978, endorsed Earl, The Capital Times reported, “He praised Earl’s role in supporting the nuclear freeze referendum on the September 14 ballot and for his support of international disarmament, which Carley called ‘the most important issue of my lifetime.’”
Voters backed the weapons freeze by an overwhelming 3-1 margin in a result that saw urban and rural voters in every region of state voting “yes.” “The people do understand this issue,” declared another Capital Times editorial. “And the message they sent to Washington was clear: Stop this insane arms race before it kills us all.”
In the gubernatorial primary, Earl had started his race as an underdog facing former Gov. Marty Schreiber, who had high name recognition and a base in vote-rich Milwaukee. James Wood, a top aide to former Democratic Gov. Patrick Lucey who had managed Lucey’s 1974 reelection campaign, was also a serious contender. The primary result was close, but Earl prevailed by a little over 20,000 votes out of almost 600,000 cast.
At 2 a.m. on the morning after the election, Earl celebrated his win at a raucous celebration inside the Madison Civic Center. But he also declared, “Wisconsin in a very affirmative way said yes to the nuclear freeze and to this state’s progressive traditions. We said no to nuclear buildup.”
While politicians often portray their victories as the result of their own efforts — and those of their supporters — Earl left no doubt about the role that the referendum played in securing the nomination.
“Earl said repeatedly during the evening that he thought the nuclear freeze referendum had a significant impact on his victory,” reported veteran political writer John Patrick Hunter. “He noted the higher-than-normal turnout in many smaller communities and attributed that to the freeze. He noted that, although all the gubernatorial candidates had endorsed the freeze, he was the only one who actively campaigned for it.”
Earl kept talking about the freeze in the fall race against Republican Terry Kohler, whom he beat by a 57-42 margin. After the election, he remained outspoken, arguing in December of 1983 that mass demonstrations — and even civil disobedience of the sort seen in Germany and other countries — might be necessary to halt the arms race. People needed to become “more outspoken” in their opposition to nuclear proliferation, said Earl, who as the governor of Wisconsin positioned himself as one of the most steadfast advocates in the United States for peace and diplomacy.
That call earned him plenty of criticism from political rivals. But calls to the governor’s office indicated that, by a 3-1 margin, Wisconsinites wanted their governor to keep talking about ending the nuclear arms race.