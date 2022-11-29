State Sen. Alberta Darling’s decision to leave the Wisconsin Legislature after more than three decades recalls the end of an era when “moderate” legislators — some of them genuine centrists, some merely responsible conservatives — were major players in the Republican Party.
No, Darling did not finish her tenure as a “moderate” in any sense of the word. A political careerist who bent to the partisan pressures that have transformed her party, Darling has in recent years been every bit as rigidly right wing as her fellow Senate Republicans.
But she began on a different note.
Elected initially to the state Assembly in 1990, during former Gov. Tommy Thompson’s first term, Darling was elected in 1992 to represent Milwaukee’s Northshore suburbs in the Senate at a time when Bushes, Doles and people like Jack Kemp were major players in the GOP.
Darling outlasted them all, establishing herself as one of the most tenured of the state’s many long-tenured politicians.
When politicians who have clung for decades to gerrymandered legislative seats finally surrender their positions, other politicians say nice things about them. And so Darling’s departure inspired plaudits.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, the most gracious man to serve as the state’s chief executive since Republican Warren Knowles in the 1960s, observed that Darling had “earned the respect of colleagues on both sides of the aisle because she’s a diligent leader who’s always carried herself with poise, class, and grace.”
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, the boss of the Republican-controlled Legislature, hailed Darling as “a true leader” and “a role model.”
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, named Darling as “a fundamental part of this caucus.”
Unfortunately, LaMahieu’s description of Darling was the most apt.
Though Darling began her career with great promise, she ended it as a predictable partisan who did the bidding of her caucus — no matter how absurd its demands became.
Darling first became a senator in the glory days of the Wisconsin Republican Party when, under Thompson’s leadership, the GOP really was the “big tent” that Ronald Reagan imagined when he said: “We must keep the door open, offering our party as the only practical answer for those who, overall, are individualists. And because this is the great common denominator — this dedication to the belief in man’s aspirations as an individual — we cannot offer them a narrow sectarian party in which all must swear allegiance to prescribed commandments.”
Reagan, the great communicator, chose the right words. But it was Thompson who put them into practice, pushing the boundaries of the Republican Party outward so that in 1994 he won reelection with 67% of the vote, even carrying reliably Democratic Milwaukee County, where Darling was one of his chief supporters.
Republicans won narrow control of the state Senate and Assembly that year, and they did so honestly — not as the result of a crude gerrymander that assured them wins even when their candidates and their policies were unpopular. The party and its candidates made a compelling case for their victories. This was the heyday of Republican women in the Senate, when Mary Panzer, a future majority leader, Carol Roessler, Joanne Huelsman and Peggy Rosenzweig were, with Darling, rising stars in the chamber. Most of them were relatively moderate. Several, though not all, were supporters of reproductive rights.
But the abortion issue was becoming a tenuous one for Republicans who took a pro-choice stance. State Sen. Barbara Lorman, a well-regarded Republican moderate from Fort Atkinson, was defeated in a bitter 1994 primary by a young right-wing candidate named Scott Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald, now the congressman from Wisconsin’s 5th District, vigorously attacked Lorman for her support of a woman’s right to choose. It was a harbinger of things to come.
Eight years later, in 2002, Rosenzweig, who represented a suburban Milwaukee district, was defeated by right-winger Tom Reynolds, who charged that the incumbent was “too liberal” on issues ranging from abortion rights to gun violence.
Then in 2004 Panzer lost her reelection bid to a primary challenge from Glenn Grothman. As Joe Murray, the savvy director of political and governmental affairs for the Wisconsin Realtors Association, noted during that 2004 race, “Panzer says she is pro-life with exceptions; Grothman says he is the true anti-abortion (candidate) in this race.” Grothman won 79% that year and went on to be elected to Congress from Wisconsin’s 6th District.
Darling survived the GOP’s purity testing period, despite the fact that she had served on the board of Planned Parenthood for a number of years before and after her election to the Legislature. How? Milwaukee’s Shepherd Express newspaper explained it in 2011: “Darling shed her pro-choice position as quickly as the Republican Party shed its moderate pro-choice members.”
But abortion wasn’t the only issue on which Darling lurched to the right. After a failed bid for her party’s U.S. Senate nomination in 1998, in which she was widely seen as the most mainstream Republican, Darling saw the writing on the wall. She became more of a party loyalist, and she was rewarded for that loyalty, serving 22 years on the Legislature’s powerful Joint Finance Committee, which she co-chaired for six sessions.
When Darling joined the Joint Finance Committee, there were those who thought that she might put her own imprint on the committee’s work. But they soon came to understand that Darling was not going to push any boundaries. Rather than temper the growing extremism within her party’s caucus, Darling took her cues from Republican governors and legislative leaders who were themselves increasingly inclined to defer to the GOP’s right-wing flank.
So it was that Alberta Darling finished her career not as innovative leader but as an entirely predictable loyalist to a party that had abandoned any pretense of moderation.