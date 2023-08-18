Ada Deer knew injustice and, vitally, she knew how to address injustice.
Deer, who died Tuesday at age 88, was an epic figure in the history of her Menominee Indian Tribe, her state of Wisconsin and the United States. The first member of the Menominee to graduate from the University of Wisconsin, the first woman to serve as tribal chair, the first Native American woman to run for statewide office in Wisconsin and the second Native American woman to bid for Congress, she would eventually become the first woman to head the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs — where she ushered in a new era of respect for tribal sovereignty.
Long before she took charge of the BIA, however, Deer redefined federal policy toward Native Americans — not as an administrator but as an Menominee tribal activist.
The experience of the Menominee with the U.S. government was a bitter one.
"At the start of the Treaty Era in the early 1800s, the Menominee occupied a land base estimated at 10 million acres; however, through a series of seven treaties entered into with the United States Government during the 1800s, the Tribe witnessed its land base erode to little more than 235,000 acres today," recalls a tribal history. "The Tribe experienced further setbacks in the 1950s with the U.S. Congress’ passage of the Menominee Termination Act, which removed federal recognition over the Tribe and threatened to deprive Menominee people of their cultural identity."
Many tribes faced termination in the 1950s and 1960s. But the Menominee experience was especially stark. When Congress terminated the Menominee's status, all tribal property was transferred to a corporation, Menominee Enterprises Inc. (MEI), and the Menominee reservation was designated as Wisconsin's Menominee County.
The corporation quickly experienced a financial crisis and the county became the poorest in Wisconsin.
Deer and another young activist, James White, took inspiration from the civil rights struggles of the 1960s and formed a new group, Determination of Rights and Unity for Menominee Stockholders (DRUMS), which organized protests against schemes to sell off and develop tribal land for the second homes of wealthy people from Milwaukee and Chicago. DRUMS activists mounted protests, won places on the board of the MEI corporation and began to reverse its development policies. They waged court battles and lobbied Congress to reverse the termination act and restore sovereignty.
Deer was dispatched to Washington, where she declared that, “Mainly, I want to show people who say nothing can be done in this society that it just isn’t so. You don’t have to collapse just because there’s federal law in your way. Change it!”
And change it she did. Deer's lobbying played a critical role in persuading Congress and the Nixon administration to approve legislation that in 1973 restored the Menominee tribe's status as a federally recognized tribe — and that provided a model for other tribes to do the same.
Thus began the restoration period for the Menominee, with 39-year-old Ada Deer serving as the new chair of the tribal nation — the first woman ever to obtain that title.
Twenty years later, as she prepared to take charge of the BIA, Deer said, “As Menominee, we collectively discovered the kind of determination that human beings only find in times of impending destruction. Against all odds, we invented a new policy — restoration. This legislation is a vivid reminder of how great a government can be when it is large enough to admit and rectify its mistakes. It is also indicative of my tribe’s spirit, tenacity, and ability to hold other sovereign entities accountable.”