Among Ada Deer's many great accomplishments was her bid for the U.S. House of Representatives.
"But wait," the armchair pundits will say. "Deer was defeated by Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Klug in that election."
It is true that Klug, the last Republican to represent southcentral Wisconsin's 2nd Congressional District, prevailed by a substantial margin in November 1992.
But three decades later, Klug is a political footnote while Deer is remembered in Wisconsin and nationally as an epic figure — a trailblazing educator, social worker and public official who redefined the relationship between the federal government and Indigenous peoples.
Much of the attention to Deer's passing last week at age 88 focused on her achievements as an advocate for Native American sovereignty. And rightly so. Her successful fight to regain tribal recognition for the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, her service as chair of the tribe and her later tenure as the assistant secretary of the interior for Indian affairs during the presidency of Bill Clinton were transformative not just for the Menominee but for tribes across the country. Her legacy is that of a courageous civil rights and social justice campaigner who earned the respect of the federal government she once battled — to such an extent that she ended up heading the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
Against the backdrop of such a dramatic and redemptive story of political engagement, it is easy to dismiss Deer's congressional bid as a well-intended campaign that fell short of its goal and had little real impact on Wisconsin politics.
But that's a historically, and intellectually, suspect analysis.
Deer's 1992 House bid created the template for the congressional campaigns that followed it. That campaign also anticipated the progressive agenda that has taken root in the modern Democratic Party.
In the 1992 Democratic primary, Deer beat the politically connected and well-funded frontrunner — Madison's David Clarenbach, who had served for many years as speaker pro tempore of the state Assembly — by mounting a grassroots campaign that rejected special-interest money and eventually won the endorsement of The Capital Times.
She pulled no political punches, running as an unapologetic progressive who sought to move the party well to the left of the cautious centrism that had too frequently characterized its platform. Deer championed economic, social and racial justice, called for universal health care, proposed deep cuts in military spending and advocated for aggressive taxation of the rich. She was also far ahead of the curve when it came to talking about environmental protection and saving the planet.
Anyone who is familiar with the campaigns of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, and with the work of U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, and the members of "the Squad" in the House, has seen the modern expression of the politics that Deer advanced 31 years ago.
They have also seen it in the careers of the Democrats who would eventually hold the seat representing the 2nd District. Klug folded his political tent in 1998 at a point when his Grand Old Party was going off the rails with an ill-thought attempt to impeach Bill Clinton and an embrace of an increasingly crude approach to politics that would ultimately find expression in the presidency of Donald Trump.
Running as a bold progressive in the 1998 Democratic primary, state Rep. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, beat more centrist Democratic contenders and went on to win the 2nd. Fourteen years later, when Baldwin ran for and won the U.S. Senate seat she currently holds, state Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Madison, won the House seat. Pocan went on to co-chair the Congressional Progressive Caucus and to become one of the House's most ardent advocates for Pentagon spending cuts — carrying forward the vision Deer advanced in 1992.
When Deer was honored shortly before her death, many of the state's most progressive Democrats spoke of how she had inspired them. That was especially true for the women who showed up to hail Deer — including Baldwin, Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski, Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, state Senate Minority Leader Melissa Sargent, D-Madison, and state Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine.
The news of her death on Aug. 15 brought an outpouring of additional praise for Deer, much of it echoing a statement from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin that noted how "her tireless work of political activism and advocating for Native American rights has paved the way for women and Native folks across the country to make their mark." Baldwin explained how her political journey was inspired by Deer. Godlewski spoke of her as a mentor.
Neubauer said it best.
“As a champion for Native Americans, women, and all of us in Wisconsin," explained the legislative leader in her tribute, "the effects of her work will continue to ripple out for many generations to come."
This is the true measure of political success — the measure that tells us Ada Deer won the race that mattered most.