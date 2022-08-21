Rep. Liz Cheney responded to her Republican primary defeat in Wyoming by likening her circumstance to that of Abraham Lincoln.
"The great and original champion of our party, Abraham Lincoln, was defeated in elections for the Senate and the House before he won the most important election of all," Cheney announced. "Lincoln ultimately prevailed, he saved our union, and he defined our obligation as Americans for all of history."
In case anyone missed the point, Cheney added, "Speaking at Gettysburg of the great task remaining before us, Lincoln said that, ‘We here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain, that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom, and that government of the people, by the people, and for the people, shall not perish from this earth.’ As we meet here tonight, that remains our greatest and most important task."
That reference to "the great task" was a marketing move. Within hours of referencing Lincoln's 1863 reflection on winning the Civil War as "the great task remaining before us," the defeated representative’s political team signaled that the group that will serve as a springboard for a potential Cheney presidential bid will be called The Great Task.
Cheney’s ego is as big as that of Donald Trump, the Republican president she ardently supported until his Jan. 6, 2021, coup attempt soured their relationship. So now, as she proposes to challenge Trump’s attempt to reclaim the presidency, Cheney would like us to imagine her as a new Lincoln.
But she's no Lincoln.
While her work on the House Jan. 6 committee has been exemplary, Cheney's record is that of a right-wing extremist whose rhetoric anticipated Trump’s attacks on immigrants, refugees and Muslims. Before her split with the 45th president, Cheney voted with him 93% of the time. And she has an ugly history of exploiting political divisions by promoting big lies, as Cheney did when she refused to reject Trump's vile "birther" lies about former President Barack Obama, and when she claimed Vice President Kamala Harris "sounds like Karl Marx."
Lincoln, like other early Republicans, read Marx, who was the European correspondent for Horace Greeley's New York Tribune, the newspaper that helped call the Republican Party into being. Followers of Marx were among the many immigrants and refugees who forged a Republican Party that opposed the spread of slavery, promoted worker rights and implemented land reforms to alleviate poverty. When the Republican Party was founded in Ripon, Wisconsin, in 1854, a number of the people in the room were members of the nearby socialist commune at Ceresco.
Lincoln was not as militant as the Radical Republicans who supported him. But he was no conservative. Raised in a working-class family on the frontier, he had nothing to do with the sort of dynastic politics in which Liz Cheney was raised. Lincoln was a circuit-riding country lawyer who won election to the Illinois Legislature as a champion of workers and farmers. Liz Cheney came to prominence as a defender of the Iraq War that was based on her vice presidential father's lies. She champions the empire-building military interventionism that Lincoln opposed as one of the U.S. House's most ardent critics of the 1846 U.S. invasion of Mexico.
Lincoln took inspiration from the revolutionary pamphlets of Thomas Paine. Cheney perfected her rhetorical skills as a Fox News regular who defended the use of torture.
Liz Cheney wants voters to think of her as a new-model Lincoln. But she's just a used Cheney.