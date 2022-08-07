Donald Trump’s appearance Friday in Waukesha on behalf of Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels was an embarrassing exercise in electoral hypocrisy. Two rich guys who don’t know each other pretended to care about the future of a state where neither of them has chosen to reside.
But as cynical as the charade in Waukesha may have been, it didn’t hold a candle to the political tragedy that played out two days earlier, when former Vice President Mike Pence showed up to support Michels’s rival in the gubernatorial primary: former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch.
Pence could care less about Wisconsin, as he made abundantly clear while serving as Trump’s bumbling sidekick through four years of failed governance and two presidential campaigns, the last of which resulted in an overwhelming majority of Wisconsinites joining the overwhelming majority of Americans in rejecting the Trump-Pence ticket. The only reason Pence was in Wisconsin was to position himself for a 2024 presidential bid, and the only reason Kleefisch wanted Pence in Wisconsin was because she could not secure Trump’s endorsement.
Kleefisch and Pence are bound together by their shared failures of conscience and competence.
Just as Pence served as the willing accomplice to the high crimes and misdemeanors of Trump’s presidency — with a one-day deviation from pattern on Jan. 6, 2021 — so Kleefisch went along with every wrongheaded, financially irresponsible and downright crooked move during Scott Walker’s governorship.
Pence nodded along in dead-eyed agreement as Trump attacked immigrants and refugees, made apologies for racists, embraced tax policies that redistributed wealth upward, and undermined democracy. Pence chaired Trump’s Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, which in 2017 began perpetuating the Big Lie about supposed voter fraud that laid the groundwork for Trump’s eventual attempts to undermine and overturn the 2020 election.
The former VP refused to invoke the 25th Amendment to counter Trump’s incitement of insurrection on Jan. 6, and then refused to support a bipartisan push for the impeachment of the man who refused to rein in his delusional supporters even as they chanted, “Hang Mike Pence!” And he has refused to testify before the bipartisan congressional committee that is investigating the coup plot that fomented deadly violence at the U.S. Capitol.
Why? Because Pence is a career politician who has no interest in doing anything that might upend his bid for the presidential nomination of a party that punishes people who stand up for democracy and the truth.
Give Pence credit for refusing to do the wrong thing on Jan. 6. But don’t neglect the fact that he has refused to do the right thing at every other turn on his pathetic political journey.
Kleefisch is similarly unburdened by conscience. Through eight years as lieutenant governor, Kleefisch gleefully supported Walker’s assault on working people and their unions, on public education and public services, on voting rights and fair elections. And, of course, she was all in as a supporter of the Foxconn scam, which pledged Wisconsin tax dollars to a foreign corporation that was notorious for promising to create manufacturing factories and jobs, and then failing to do so.
Hailing the former lieutenant governor as a “proven conservative," Pence suggests that Kleefisch shares his values.
On that point, at least, he is telling the truth.
Kleefisch is a cynical political careerist who will never hesitate to sacrifice the public interest on the altar of her political ambition. That’s an approach that Pence is more than happy to endorse.