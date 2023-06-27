The rise of a new left in American politics can be traced to many critical junctures in recent history — the Wisconsin Uprising and Occupy protests of 2011, the Bernie Sanders campaign of 2016, the election of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in 2018, the Black Lives Matter demonstrations of 2020.
All of these developments inspired the next generation of progressives to run for office with an eye toward transforming not just our politics but our governance. But whatever the starting point may have been, the reality is that today the left is better represented on city councils, county boards and school boards, in state legislatures and in Congress than at any time in modern history.
“When I was first elected to Congress in 1990, I could not have imagined the number of progressive elected leaders that we would have today, on Capitol Hill and around the country,” Sanders told me recently. “They’re winning all over the country, so we’ve now got a lot of impressive young officials in office in unexpected places.”
In fact, they are winning so many races in so many places that it’s hard to keep up.
But Raina Lipsitz is on top of the story. A Brooklyn-based writer on politics and culture whose work has appeared in Al Jazeera America, The Appeal, The Atlantic, The Nation, The New Republic and many other publications, she’s put together a great new book that chronicles the progress of left-wing candidates and officials nationwide.
Lipsitz’s "The Rise of a New Left: How Young Radicals Are Shaping the Future of American Politics" is the best book I’ve read on the evolution of radical politics in recent years. Based on interviews with the key players in that evolution, including AOC, this is a ably reported book that links the news of what’s happening to an analysis rooted in history and contemporary perspectives on the struggle for economic, social and racial justice.
I had a chance to talk a good bit with Lipsitz as she was writing the book, and I was struck by her commitment to bringing all the voices of the new left into the discussion. That commitment has not flagged since the publication of the book. Lipsitz is touring the country and holding discussions with progressive candidates and officials.
Lipsitz will be at Madison’s A Room of One’s Own bookstore Thursday, June 29, for a 6 p.m. discussion with three of Wisconsin most prominent progressive politicos: Madison City Council President Jael Currie, Madison Alder Juliana Bennett and Nada Elmikashfi, who ran a groundbreaking campaign for the state Senate in 2020 and now serves as chief of staff for state Rep. Francesca Hong, D-Madison.
A Room of One’s Own is located at 2717 Atwood Avenue on Madison’s east side. For more information call 608-257-7888.