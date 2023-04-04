If ever we needed independent media at the state and local level, it’s now.
But many of the finest regional and local publications in the country are struggling to survive.
Last week, we almost lost one of the best: the Texas Observer.
Founded in 1954, and edited over the years by the likes of Molly Ivins and Jim Hightower, this bimonthly magazine had maintained a fierce commitment “to cover stories crucial to the public interest and to provoke dialogue that promotes democratic participation and open government, in pursuit of a vision of Texas where education, justice and material progress are available to all.”
As someone who has covered a lot of Texas politics, I always considered the Observer the most essential publication in the state.
Last Monday, however, staffers learned that, due to financial challenges, the board of the nonprofit Texas Democracy Foundation, which publishes the Observer, had voted to lay off 17 employees — including 13 journalists — and cease publication.
What was threatened was more than a magazine.
For the better part of 70 years, the Observer has been not just the voice but the connecting tissue of Texas liberalism.
This was the publication that covered and championed civil rights and labor organizing in the 1950s and ’60s. It defended the lonely refusal of Texas Sen. Ralph Yarborough to embrace the racist “Southern Manifesto,” along with Yarborough’s votes for the Civil Rights Acts of 1957, 1960, 1964 and 1968.
It may be hard to imagine the days when Texas had a liberal senator. Or that it had in the 1990s a liberal governor, Ann Richards, who appointed women and people of color to top jobs, funded public education and reformed the state’s notorious prison system. Or that progressive populist Jim Hightower once defended family farmers and migrant farmworkers as the state’s elected agriculture commissioner.
But Texas is Texas. So victories for liberals were sporadic. There was a long dry spell between the defeat of Yarborough in a 1970 Democratic primary and the election of Hightower as agriculture commissioner and Richards as state treasurer in 1982 — victories that got the ball rolling for Richards’s election as governor in 1990. There was an even longer dry spell between Richards’s loss to George W. Bush in 1994 and the signs of renewal of Democratic prospects that came with Beto O’Rourke’s competitive challenge to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018. Through it all, the Observer has kept the faith, remaining true to its founding mission statement:
“We will serve no group or party but will hew hard to the truth as we find it and the right as we see it. We are dedicated to the whole truth, to human values above all interests, to the rights of humankind as the foundation of democracy. We will take orders from none but our own conscience, and never will we overlook or misrepresent the truth to serve the interests of the powerful or cater to the ignoble in the human spirit.”
Just as The Capital Times has sought to inspire progressives across Wisconsin, the Observer inspired liberals — not just in Austin and San Antonio but also in Waco and Tyler, Kerrville and Amarillo. Over the years, the magazine gave its readers hope by reminding Lone Star readers that the fight was still on for reproductive rights, labor rights, immigrant rights and public education.
Progressive Texans knew about these struggles, and carried them forward, with insights and steady encouragement from the Observer. Generations of Texans came to cherish the publication, which had always fought the good fight. I got a sense of that a few years ago, when I was the master of ceremonies for the magazine’s big annual gathering in Austin. The room was packed with hundreds of people, members of Congress, legislators, retirees, students, small-business owners, union organizers and community activists who had driven sometimes for hours to be part of an event that felt like a family gathering.
That sense of connection was not something Texas can afford to lose. That’s why current and former staffers at the Observer — as heirs to the Texas liberal tradition of good troublemaking and relentless rabble rousing — refused to let this great publication go down without a fight. They urged the board to reconsider its vote. A former Observer staffer launched a GoFundMe page to raise money to keep the magazine alive.
I did my very small part by writing about the struggle, making comments that ended up being quoted by the Guardian and other publications and doing interviews with media around the country — including one where I joined Observer editor Gabriel Arana in talking about the magazine’s rich legacy and absolute necessity.
But the real heroes were the people of Texas and supporters of independent media from across the country who responded to the GoFundMe appeal by donating almost $350,000. As of early this week, close to 5,000 people had donated to the fund.
The money was sufficient to get the board to reverse its decision.
The Observer lives!
It turns out that the words of Molly Ivins, delivered in celebration of the Observer’s 50th anniversary, ring just as true today:
“Of all the business ventures with all the fancy spreadsheets and accounting tricks and marketing and advertising, we’re still here, and so many of them are not. I think this speaks not only to the need for the Observer, but to the heart of all the Texans who have helped us, and some who have cussed us, over the years.”