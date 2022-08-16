Since U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson broke his promise not to seek a third term, the Republican incumbent has focused his campaigning on the fall election campaign in which he will face Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.
National and in-state media paid no attention to the Republican primary, in which the senator faced a little-known challenger named David Schroeder. So the strength of Schroeder’s finish in the GOP race — where he took one of every six votes cast — was one of the most notable results of last Tuesday’s primary voting.
A semi-retired former educator and postal worker, Schroeder ran a sincere campaign that — despite a lack of funding — raised vital concerns about the incumbent’s record as a conspiracy theorist and unthinking partisan.
Sharply critical of Johnson, Schroeder noted that the incumbent "was banned from Facebook for spreading harmful misinformation" about treatments for COVID-19 and "in violation of his oath of office ... volunteered to deliver a list of fraudulent electors to the vice president, personally participating in an attempt to overturn a free and fair election, by nullifying not just the votes of his perceived political opponents but all of our votes in the State."
The challenger said of Johnson: "I have become increasingly embarrassed and disgusted with how I have been misrepresented in Washington by the incumbent. I am running to replace him because he does not represent the economic, political, or societal interests of the majority of his constituents."
Schroeder had the truth on his side, but little else. Johnson's campaign spent $15 million before the primary — blanketing the airwaves with ads — and the incumbent was regularly on the news. In contrast, Schroeder rarely appeared on TV or radio. There were no debates or joint forums featuring the two Republicans.
So what happened when GOP primary votes were counted last Tuesday?
Schroeder won more than 110,000 votes.
The challenger took 16.3% of the primary vote. In more than a dozen counties, Schroeder won over 20% of the vote. In several counties, he won over 25%.
Schroeder received almost three times as many votes as state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, a Campbellsport Republican who sought the GOP gubernatorial nomination. Ramthun, who raised and spent roughly $200,000 on his primary campaign, and who was featured in the primary debate with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and millionaire Tim Michels, was a high-profile contender who got substantial media coverage. Yet Ramthun won only 41,689 votes, as compared with 110,259 for Schroeder, according to the nearly complete vote count.
Schroeder also won more votes than three of the contenders in the hotly contested race for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor, including former Lancaster Mayor David Varnam, who ran with major endorsements from social conservative groups.
Schroeder's strong showing was foretold by a little-noted set of numbers in a Marquette University Law School Poll that was released in late June. That poll put Barnes first in the crowded Democratic primary field and had him leading Johnson 46% to 44%. The strength Barnes showed in that survey contributed to the decisions by several of his opponents to drop out and endorse the frontrunner, while other rivals continued to campaign.
Despite the fact that roughly $25 million was spent by his primary foes, despite the fact that the candidates who dropped out did so after they had collected significant amounts of support in early voting, despite the fact that he still faced several active rivals, Barnes won 78% of the Democratic primary vote.
Democratic voters like the lieutenant governor. Even before the primary, the Marquette Poll found that Barnes enjoyed overwhelming support among Democrats. In the survey’s one-on-one matchup with the Republican incumbent, 91% of Democrats said they were for Barnes. In contrast, only 86% of Republicans said they were for Johnson.
Those numbers suggested that there was something of a Republican enthusiasm gap for Johnson. That could be consequential in a state where four of the past six presidential races have been decided by fewer than 25,000 votes, and where the most recent races for governor and attorney general were determined by fewer than 30,000 votes.
The Marquette survey raised the prospect that Johnson, a scandal-plagued senator who has become known for spreading conspiracy theories, has turned off a significant percentage of the folks who are supposed to form his base. Was it possible that Johnson could suffer a fall-off in support from responsible Republicans — as did Donald Trump in 2020 when Wisconsin, which had backed Trump in 2016, flipped to Democrat Joe Biden?
The primary results should heighten this speculation.
National pundits who are unfamiliar with Wisconsin continue to speculate about Barnes’s supposed vulnerabilities as a fall contender. But polling data and primary results suggest that it is Johnson whose vulnerabilities are most pronounced. Consider this: Barnes swept every one of the Wisconsin's 72 counties on primary day. He won more than 80% support in vote-rich Dane and Milwaukee counties. But Barnes was also in the 80s in rural counties, where the ardent advocate for family farmers focused much of his attention as an elected official and candidate.
In rural southwestern Wisconsin’s Iowa county, Barnes won 82% against multiple active and inactive opponents on Democratic side, while Johnson garnered just 73% of the vote against a single rival on the Republican side. In neighboring Richland County, Barnes won 81% of the Democratic vote, while Johnson secured only 75% of the GOP vote.
Polls and primary results are never precise predictors of what will happen in November. But they provide insights, and the most powerful insight is that — in addition to the overwhelming majority of Democrats and a notable plurality of independents — a significant percentage of Republicans just can’t stomach Ron Johnson.