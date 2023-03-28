Special interest groups speak so loudly in national and state politics that they frequently drown out the will of the people. And now they’re turning up the volume at the local level. The Realtors Association of South Central Wisconsin has poured almost $170,000 into a last-minute campaign to influence aldermanic races in nine Madison City Council districts.
The money is warping the process by infusing more outside money into council races than the candidates themselves are spending, and it has the potential to tip the balance in favor of candidates favored by real estate interests. Indeed, in parts of the city where individual council candidates have historically spent under $10,000, the realtors are spending $20,000 or more per district on a sophisticated direct mail campaign that looks more like it belongs in a gubernatorial race than an aldermanic contest.
But that doesn’t mean the candidates who are supposedly benefitting from the spending are happy about what’s happening.
Just ask Davy Mayer, a progressive with deep neighborhood ties who is running for an open seat to represent the 6th District on Madison’s near east side. Mayer is up against another progressive, former Alder Marsha Rummel. They’re both fine candidates and they were both running smart, grassroots campaigns in one of the most politically engaged sections of the city.
Then Mayer opened his mailbox and found a slick piece of literature that was singing his praises. But something about it wasn’t right. The mailing featured images and language from his campaign’s website, but it wasn’t put together in the way he or his backers, including outgoing Alder Patrick Heck, would have done it.
“I didn’t know anything about it until it showed up in my mailbox. I felt like I was being gaslighted,” Mayer told me. “They pulled a lot from my website, but then they spun it in different ways.”
The nine Madison candidates that the realtors are backing have signed a joint letter that objects to the outside spending. But these candidates have still found themselves having to explain why they’ve found favor with a special interest group that has suddenly become the biggest spender in Madison politics.
“It’s very distracting. We’ve been having to deal with it for a week or more. It hijacks the message that we’re trying to get out,” said Mayer, who has made advocacy for affordable housing a big theme in his campaign. The realtor mailings talk about making sure more affordable housing options are available. But, as Mayer explains, “The realtors and I have the same goal for different reasons. I want more housing for people who can’t afford it. They want more commissions. I don’t (care) about their commissions.”
Mayer is not satisfied to simply complain about the outside money. When he was asked about the expenditure on his behalf by the State Journal’s Dean Mosiman, the candidate said, “I strongly oppose these types of outside spending. Not only should we attempt to limit the activities of these groups, but this is yet another reason why we should have publicly financed local political campaigns.”
Bingo! That was precisely the right response.
When I called Mayer to talk more about the issue, he told me he was researching models for municipal campaign finance reform, including one from Seattle that I have seen in action when I’ve reported on local elections in that city.
The Seattle plan provides voters with “democracy vouchers” they can assign to the local candidates they support. Each year, explains The Seattle Times, “Eligible Seattle residents receive four $25 vouchers in the mail, which they can donate to any candidate who agrees to participate in the program.”
The Times reports that the program “does appear to be living up to its name — that is, it’s helping to democratize political giving in Seattle by diversifying the donor pool to better reflect the city’s population.” Indeed, according to a recent study, roughly 48,000 Seattle residents participated in the program in the 2021 municipal elections, and the numbers have been steadily rising. The Times notes, “The study also found the rate of participation in the voucher program rose most significantly among Black, Hispanic and young voters, groups that have historically been underrepresented in the campaign finance system.”
The Seattle program isn’t the only municipal model for public financing of campaigns. New York has one as well. Indeed, local initiatives around the country have shown that public financing of local campaigns can work. These programs don’t always eliminate independent expenditures by special interest groups, but they can and do provide a counterbalance to their influence.
So could it be done in Madison? It won’t be easy, and Mayer knows that. Wisconsin Republicans have obliterated historic rules and regulations that were designed to keep big money out of politics. They’ve also used preemption statutes to block municipalities from implementing all sorts of reforms at the local level.
But Mayer’s talk about campaign finance reform is refreshing. And, if Wisconsin voters choose to end right-wing control of the state Supreme Court on April 4, a lot of things that seem impossible now could suddenly become possible. So Mayer is right to bring the issue up and to look for ways to promote even modest reforms.
In fact, he has a very good idea for a campaign finance reform that wouldn’t even require public financing.
“My dream legislation that I would love to get passed,” says Mayer, “is a law that would say no politician can accept money from anyone who can’t legally vote for them.”
That would keep the big money out and refocus campaigns on the grassroots, which is exactly how it should be in Madison.