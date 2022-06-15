Last week The Wisconsin Supreme Court issued a 4-3 decision in the case Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, et al. vs. Tony Evers, et al. I write not to commend or critique the majority or dissenting opinions, but to question why Chief Justice Annette Ziegler and Justice Patience Roggensack took any part at all in deciding the case given their financial relationship with the plaintiff.
According to the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign website, Roggensack received donations for her 2013 election to the court from Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce of approximately half a million dollars. Ziegler was the beneficiary of even greater donations to her campaign. In 2007, when she was elected to the court, WMC spent $2.2 million dollars supporting her election.
The Wisconsin Code of Judicial Conduct says that a judge shall recuse (take themself off the case) in a proceeding when “reasonable … persons knowledgeable about judicial ethics standards … and aware of the facts and circumstances the judge knows … would reasonably question the judge's ability to be impartial.”
Any well-informed Wisconsin citizen concerned about judicial ethics would question the ability of these two justices to be impartial after such significant financial assistance was given to their campaigns by the lead plaintiff in the case. Both ruled in favor of WMC in this week’s case.
I’m sure the two justices would point out in their defense that the Wisconsin Code of Judicial Ethics says specifically that a judge shall not be required to recuse herself in a proceeding solely because they received a lawful campaign contribution, independent expenditure or issue advocacy ad from an individual or entity involved in the case. That’s right, no matter how large a campaign contribution is — even millions of dollars — the code doesn’t view that as making it likely the justice would favor the party who gave her all that money. Strange, right?
Stranger still is the fact that these sections of the Wisconsin Judicial Code were actually written word for word by WMC. In 2010, the Wisconsin Supreme Court adopted verbatim a petition to amend the Judicial Code written by WMC and the Wisconsin Realtors Association, despite widespread opposition by newspaper editors, citizens and fair court organizations across the state. Roggensack and Ziegler voted in favor of the WMC rule. In 2017, 54 retired Wisconsin judges and a justice filed a petition with the Wisconsin Supreme Court seeking an amendment to the ethics code requiring a judge to recuse if they received large campaign contributions from a party in the case. Ziegler and Roggensack voted to deny the petition without a hearing.
The people of Wisconsin deserve better from their elected Supreme Court justices. The United States Supreme Court agrees. In 2009 in Caperton v. A.T. Massey Coal Co. the U.S. Supreme Court held that where a party in a case made a large contribution to the judge who heard his case, both the actual bias of the judge and the appearance of bias must be considered as a matter of due process and the judge should recuse.
I wait for the day the Wisconsin courts are subject to similar rules of ethics protecting the integrity of the court.