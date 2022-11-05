Firearms have become the leading cause of death for children in the United States, but as the midterms approach, we, the young people dying from preventable violence, are ultimately not the ones in the poll booth with the power to change that alarming statistic.
Here in Wisconsin alone, gun deaths increased by 59% from 2011 to 2019, and will continue to increase at an unbelievable rate unless voters take responsibility this election season. Older generations must be our voice on Nov. 8 and vote for candidates who will prioritize the safety of their constituents over their political gain.
As high schoolers, it has been our responsibility for far too long to lead the gun violence prevention movement. March For Our Lives (MFOL) has been working in this field since 2018 with hundreds of youth organizers, but this movement would not be possible without the groundwork laid decades ago by Black and brown leaders and their continued work, in MFOL and otherwise. We are tired, but not done fighting. Many gun violence prevention activists are not 18 and therefore can’t vote, so during this election season, we pass the torch to adults. We are counting on you to show up for us, your kids, your grandkids, and the leaders of tomorrow. We are counting on you to elect gun-sense candidates.
Here in Wisconsin, electing leaders who oppose gun violence prevention would result in significantly more guns and police in classrooms, access to assault weapons, and less protection for women in domestic violence situations. The first and easiest step to preventing gun violence before it happens is to show up in the poll booth. Gun violence prevention candidates can get the work done, but only if you put them in office.
With gun violence raging, our lives are on the line. One of the most effective ways to save those lives is by funding community violence intervention (CVI), which is a method pioneered by Black activists to prevent gun violence before it happens; to stop shots from being fired. As part of CVI programs, violence interrupters — such as social workers — identify individuals that might be at risk for gun violence and employ conflict mediation strategies to find peaceful resolutions for all parties involved. Violence interrupters work on the ground, tailoring solutions to that specific community.
Time and time again we see that CVI works. New York, Chicago, Baltimore and Philadelphia have seen a decrease in shootings by over 30% since the introduction of these programs. What’s more, CVI programs are cost-effective: For every $1 that is invested, the cities save up to $18 in costs that would have covered medical services and criminal legal expenses.
Politicians are the key to making solutions like CVI possible by providing government funding. With gun violence prevention leaders in office, this essential service can save lives. However, it’s not completely out of your hands either — the hands of eligible voters. You have the power at the polls to vote for those who are committed to passing legislation, and funding services like CVI that will reduce gun deaths and lead us to a future free of gun violence.
In fact, we demand a future free of gun violence and an end to this epidemic that is killing our loved ones. We, the young people, are tired of seeing gun violence everywhere, from our schools to communities to our own homes. We demand a reality where lockdown drills are a relic of the past meant only for history lessons, where families are not torn apart by bullets, and where communities can thrive and grow without the burden of this cyclical horror.
We dream of a future where gun violence is not an everyday reality in our communities, but it’s going to take us rising up to get there. Many kids and teens, like ourselves, are too young to vote, which is why it’s time for all those who can vote to be our voice in the midterm elections and elect gun violence prevention candidates.
It's your time to show up and do the work just as we have done. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, it’s time to vote to end gun violence, to vote for our lives.