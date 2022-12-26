STEVENS POINT — It was a busy scene outside the local post office on Saturday, Dec. 17, as folks rushed to get holiday packages and cards in the mail. Or so they thought.
I was among them, figuring my batch of cards would arrive quicker if I put them in a postal box rather than our home mailbox, which is no longer visited daily by overworked postal workers. A lot of other people must have been on the same wave length, because as I reached from my car window to deposit the cards into the big metal drive-up box, I found it stuffed like a Christmas goose. Not wisely, I wedged my cards into the slot and immediately wished I hadn’t, realizing they weren’t going to budge any farther.
So I did what any other dope would do. I pulled my old pickup truck into a parking space and reached for an ice scraper to jam into the slot, hopefully to push the mail down. I would have gone into the post office to tell them, but I had already been informed by a couple of unhappy women toting packages that it was closed. They were surprised, although I think the service desks had been closed on Saturday afternoons for quite a while. One pleasant-faced but obviously disappointed woman said, “Oh, fiddle-dee-dee” and got into her car to drive away. Another stood outside her car and proclaimed, “We should call our congressman about this. This is ridiculous.”
As I looked around the wintry scene, I saw several other people, mostly women who were also sputtering and shaking their heads. It seemed like some kind of oddball Hallmark Christmas special, one needing a miracle that in this case wasn’t going to happen.
My own hope for a miracle was jamming those letters into the belly of the box. I tried first with my hand, but then had visions of it getting stuck in the slot. That would have been nearly as bad as the 21-year-old guy who after drinking too much plowed into the big city Christmas tree a few years ago, knocking it flat.
I tried the ice scraper to no avail. My letters and everyone else’s were plain stuck. I did this in full view of all, and after a bit, I glanced toward the post office building and wondered whether it was outfitted with security cameras that could serve as evidence for my tampering with federal property or something. Then I remembered this was the post office, the local post office, understaffed, underfunded, overworked, left to do the dirty work of mail delivery through rain and sleet and snow and pandemics. This was the local post office building, where I happened to be in line a few years ago when it started raining, causing a delay in service as employees went in search of buckets to catch water from a leaky roof in what looked like a well-practiced routine.
Eventually, I shrugged and figured if people didn’t get our cards, they might not even notice or, better yet, figure that they really did get lost in the mail. I glanced once more to look at the scene and, it being the holiday season and a time of reflection, I realized this was going on all across the great USA on this day. I figured as much, since I had already Googled “postal service delays” and gotten hits about service problems all over the country.
The current director of the Postal Service, Louis DeJoy, wanted to further slash employment, cut service and close post office locations. But in a bipartisan act earlier this year, Congress passed a new law to address weaknesses, inject more than $100 billion into the service and theoretically put an end to years of instability. Among the Wisconsin delegation, only Republican Grinches Sen. Ron Johnson and Rep. Bryan Steil voted against it.
But these things take time, so the postal service and the rest of us are limping through this season. We know our regular carrier. He’s a good guy whom we’ve watched work brutally long shifts day after day, six, sometimes seven days a week, trying to make it to retirement in a couple of years.
After the great postal box incident, I returned home and found myself watching "Miracle on 34th Street," in which at a key moment, the Postal Service drops huge bundles of letters to Santa on a judge’s desk, saving the kindly, old gentleman, Kris Kringle.
It was a miracle. So, maybe …