For themselves and to benefit our society, women need to pursue their careers or life's work without being forced to be pregnant. We need more women in knowledge, decision-making and leadership positions.
Contrary to that, raising and paying for a child for at least the next 18 years can force women into poverty and survivor mode, especially if alone. We do not want women to be dependent on men or on society at large. Regardless, the time, energy and money it takes to raise a child deprives a woman of achieving all she can achieve if her goals are different from motherhood.
Her job choices and advancement may be severely limited. Even if government or charities paid fully for raising the child, including paying for college and including health insurance, which is high for family coverage (family coverage is required if more than one person), due to physical limits on a person's energy levels, the woman cannot be as fully successful for career advancement compared to not having the extra work at home. Taking care of a child can be exhausting, as well as expensive.
Regarding putting a child up for adoption, pregnancy can often be a disability itself, and pregnancy and birth can have permanent and negative medical results for the rest of a woman's life. Also, due to emotional distress, pregnancy followed by adoption is not at all an acceptable option for many women.
Further, many women do not want children. Those that do recognize that they are purposefully giving up other possible accomplishments. The stress and exhaustion of caring for a child should not be imposed on someone who doesn't want that or isn't ready for it. Children also suffer from lower incomes, less attention and potentially less love.
Requiring women to report a rape can be life-threatening if the male is revealed. No law should force a woman to report a rape. Further, court cases involving rape can be very ugly and attack the woman's character.
I saw a recent road sign promoting small government. Some people who own guns, for example, feel any regulation by government is an imposition on their rights. So how can it be right for government to impose control over life-altering and medical decisions for half our population?
For those people who do not want abortions, don't have one. But let the rest of the people make their own decisions.