The skies are relatively clear now in Wisconsin, but it’s hard to forget a couple of weeks back when the air was smoky, visibility was minimal and going outside was unhealthy. The Canadian wildfires are many hundreds of miles distant from us, but one night it smelled like I was standing right next to a poorly constructed campfire.
The Canadian wildfires are extensive — more than 20 million acres have burned so far. While forest fires in Canada are nothing new, the astounding extent of this year’s fires are attributed to human-caused climate change. Warmer and drier conditions in Canada have helped create conditions leading to the catastrophic fires.
“Human-induced climate change is warming Canada at about twice the global average rate," according to Nathan Gillett, research scientist at the Canadian Centre for Climate Modelling and Analysis. A recent study by Canadian scientists found the fire season now starts one week earlier and ends a week later than in years past.
The Canadian fires are hardly the only extremes this summer caused by a warming planet. In our country, the south has suffered through intense heat. For example, Del Rio, Texas hit 115 degrees and exceeded historic high temperatures for 10 consecutive days. In Corpus Christi, the heat index reached 125 degrees.
Elsewhere, temperatures in North Africa have been consistently above 120 degrees. Even in Antarctica, where it is now winter, high temperature records are being repeatedly broken.
Despite the protestations of partisan climate science deniers, facts are facts. July 3 was the hottest day ever recorded globally. And the next day — when we were celebrating our nation’s independence — was even hotter. In fact, the eight warmest years on record have occurred since 2014. And for the past 40 years, each decade has been warmer than the one before.
Heat waves and vast fires are not the only catastrophic effects of a warming planet. Longer droughts, more intense storms and stronger hurricanes are all impacts of global warming. With more data and greater focus on the climate crisis, scientists are increasingly being able to explain why a warmer climate supercharges weather events.
One factor caused by a warmer temperatures is a disruption in the jet stream, the high-altitude ribbon of air that largely determines our weather. According to Kai Kornhuber, senior scientist at the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, rising global temperatures are causing the jet stream to slow down and trap high pressure systems like the ones in Canada and Texas. “We do see more persistent weather patterns, and persistence translates to higher impacts.”
A ridge of high pressure that persisted over northern Canada led to the high temperatures and drought fueling the wild fires. A stalled ridge of high pressure over Texas sent the temperatures sky high.
The heat isn’t only on the land. Global ocean surface temperatures have reached a record high for this time of year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Sea surface temperatures are running as much as 9 degrees above normal. Brian McNoldy, a hurricane researcher at the University of Miami, said what is happening in the marine environment “is beyond extraordinary.” Warmer ocean temperatures contribute to stronger and more devastating hurricanes.
Scientists agree that the impacts of global warming are only going to get more severe in the future, but there is some hope. Renewable energy is now cost competitive and in many cases cheaper than heat-trapping fossil fuels. Europe is building massive wind farms. Even in Texas, a state dominated by oil and gas interests, it was wind and solar energy that kept the electric grid going during the recent heat wave.
There is hope, but will the world’s leaders act quickly and decisively enough?