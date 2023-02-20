STEVENS POINT — Here’s a story about four conservation heroes — four people who made a difference for the greater good. They are the 2023 inductees in the Wisconsin Conservation Hall of Fame, and they accomplished much more than this column can relate. Check out the Conservation Hall’s news release to learn more about their remarkable lives.
Take Mike Dombeck, who lives close to the Wisconsin River north of this city, where he was born. Conservation is a never-ending job, and as chief of the U.S. Forest Service from 1997-2001, Dombeck left a lasting impact when he spearheaded the so-called roadless rule, protecting 58 million acres of the most remote national forest lands from road building and development. He based it on some simple premises, including the need to protect watersheds served by forestlands, and the fact that building and maintaining roads in these remote areas was way more expensive than any returns from timber sales, to say nothing of the ecological toll roads take on forest ecosystems.
Flash forward to 2023 and the effort to address the huge global ecological threat of climate change. There’s a growing consensus that preserving intact forest landscapes across the globe will clean our air of carbon more effectively than almost any other scheme. There are efforts at the national level to inventory and protect old-growth and mature forest stands. Similar efforts are under way across the globe. The roadless rule will play a huge part in those efforts. And don’t worry, we have many millions of acres of public and private forests that will serve society’s needs for wood products. Dombeck came home after his service in Washington to become a University of Wisconsin System fellow and a professor at UW-Stevens Point. He continues to write, advocate for good causes and enjoy the northern forests and lakes that shaped his life.
He is joined in this year’s inductee group by Mark and Susan Foote-Martin, who have left their marks across the state in acquiring, preserving and protecting an array of habitats, from precious, rare ecosystems in Door County to the Madison Audubon Society’s Goose Pond Sanctuary in Columbia County.
The aforementioned news release captures much of their work, be it as DNR employees securing natural areas and educating the public or just as good citizens working for a better world. Many know the couple these days as resident managers at Goose Pond and its restored and protected landscapes, havens for wildlife and rare plants. An amazing 270 species of birds have been spotted at this prairie pothole and its surrounding lands. The Martins and their friends have grown Goose Pond from 100 to 730 acres. They coordinate acquisitions and land management, citizen science and educational projects.
I don’t know the couple, except through their deeds, but I do know Dombeck and call him a friend, as I did Byron Shaw, who will be inducted posthumously. Like Dombeck, Shaw had a soft-spoken, gentlemanly demeanor. But his research echoed across the state and nation. A Madison native and longtime professor of land and water resources in the UW-Stevens Point College of Natural Resources, Shaw did transformative work on pollutants in groundwater. In the face of sometimes vicious criticism, his dogged research proved that pesticides and nutrients often move easily to ground water, where they can endanger human health and safety.
His work led to the adoption of Wisconsin’s 1984 groundwater quality law, considered to this day a national model. The law, despite efforts to trash it by some so-called public servants, has time and again made it clear that the only way to protect groundwater is to keep bad stuff out of it, rather than trying to figure out what to do once it’s sullied. Shaw, who died in 2016, was also among the first scientists to expose acid rain’s impacts on lakes in the Upper Midwest. He also reminded us that lead exposure from drinking water leached from pipes was a huge health problem, especially for children. He was warning about this in the 1980s.
Thank goodness for the Conservation Hall of Fame and its main mission, to celebrate the work of people like these heroes. One more thing: Their accomplishments are a reminder of the tremendous value of higher education in Wisconsin. Dombeck earned undergraduate and master’s degrees at UW-Stevens Point before getting his Ph.D. at Iowa State. Shaw earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees and his Ph.D. at UW-Madison. Mark Martin earned a degree in wildlife management at UW-Stevens Point. Susan Foot-Martin earned degrees in business and marketing from Waukesha Technical College.
All of them paid us back many times over for the gift of education.