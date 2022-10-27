Since the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade in June, Wisconsin women have been living without access to safe and legal abortion care because the state’s 1849 criminal abortion ban went into effect immediately after the decision.
There is ample reason to believe women are motivated and energized to vote because of the overturning of Roe. The latest Marquette Law School Poll shows 79% of registered voters in Wisconsin are concerned about the state’s 1849 criminal abortion law, which includes 82% of women and 67% of Republicans. In fact, since abortion became illegal once again in Wisconsin, women have been out-registering men by 15.6%, with Democrats making up over 52% of these newly registered voters. And so far women have outpaced men in ballots cast by 16%.
Access to abortion is an economic concern for women in our state. Many families struggle to make ends meet when welcoming a new child, especially without access to things like affordable child care and paid family and medical leave. These very issues are top of mind for women across Wisconsin.
While women in the Badger State are also concerned about the rising cost of groceries and gas prices, we know that issues like paid family and medical leave and child care are critical economic considerations for working Wisconsin families. Child care is expensive. The average cost for an infant to attend child care for one year is $12,567, or $1,047 per month, according to the Economic Policy Institute.
To make matters worse, Wisconsin has been “represented” by Sen. Ron Johnson, who for the past 12 years has not tried to hide his total disregard for working families. But what does Johnson have to say about child care and early education? Well, he’s “never really felt it was society's responsibility to take care of other people's children." By contrast, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes understands that a lack of access to child care is “one of the biggest challenges facing families right now,” and he will fight to ensure no family spends more than 7% of their income on child care, and that child care workers are paid a living wage.
During the pandemic, the holes in our child care system widened, and this burden largely fell on women. Among the 10% of mothers who reported quitting a job during COVID-19, half attributed the reason for quitting to closures in day care or school.
The gender gap is stark when it comes to who is more likely to carry the weight of child care responsibilities. Of parents needing to take time off of work due to a COVID-19-related school or day care closure, 30% were women while 20% were men. And low-income women were disproportionately impacted, with almost 40% taking time off compared to 27% of women with higher incomes. Because of a lack of universal paid family and medical leave, this time is often unpaid; nearly half of women said they took unpaid leave when their child’s school or day care closed.
Without paid leave, when a family member needs care or parents need to take time off to welcome a new child, families continue to see less in their paychecks.
While 78% of Wisconsinites support paid leave, Johnson has ignored this call to action. In the last U.S. Senate debate, Johnson stated, “We have enough government regulations, enough government mandates. It screws things up, it makes problems worse.”
Regardless of the fact that paid leave would allow for more women to stay in the workforce, minimize the gender pay gap, help grow our economy and provide working families with a fair shot, Johnson does not care. He has stated, "Well, people decide to have families and become parents.” That is not currently the reality in Wisconsin. We do not have the control over the decision to have a family because we do not have the control over our reproductive health care.
This is why women are energized to vote in Wisconsin. We are fed up with a senator who has ignored our rights and needs, and we are fed up with a system that makes it difficult for working families to get by.
Mandela Barnes will fight for our reproductive rights and for policies that will uplift and empower women and families across Wisconsin. On Nov. 8, the choice is ours and Wisconsin women are supporting Mandela Barnes.