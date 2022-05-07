On July 4, a dozen years ago, I penned individual letters to each justice on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
The thrust of my letter was that the justices refused to recuse themselves when they had an obvious conflict of interest. They self-monitored and were doing a bad job. This was not just my opinion, but that of my friends and associates. When I ate breakfast at my local diner, folks laughed at the idea that we had fair judges.
Michael Gableman had just been elected to the court with significant support from Wisconsin Manufactures & Commerce (WMC). The group invested $1.76 million in Gableman, and he did not disappoint. His campaign, by the way, was cited as being racist and filled with lies.
Was anyone surprised that Gableman voted the way the WMC wanted? The WMC got good value for their money.
The same situation took place in West Virginia, where a coal miner baron bought a justice for that state’s Supreme Court. It was a great investment for him. I just thought that we Badgers were better.
What I found interesting was that all of the Republican justices contacted me. I spoke to everyone who called except Gableman, as I had left my office for a trip out of town.
Justice David Prosser began by claiming that “he knew who I was,” meaning a liberal. I asked why he thought that. He replied that he saw my campaign contributions to Democrats. I asked him if he saw similar contributions to Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, a Republican. He was dumbfounded.
Prosser had serious anger problems, which were on display when he physically assaulted a fellow jurist with a choke hold. He got away with this. I hope he got treatment.
A lady justice, I forgot which one, played lawyer games with me. What is a conflict of interest, she wondered, $500 or $1,000? I countered that those sums were less than the massive contributions WMC gave to Gabelman. She was not listening. Her mind was made up before she called.
The court is partisan. It should not be.
I have the naïve idea that judges should be fair and follow the law. Our Supreme Court is not fair. Witness the games played by our Republican majority to cling to power by gerrymandering districts. They know that they cannot win a competitive race, so they cheat.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court is complicit. They have their orders to march, and they do.
In the past, I have chaired large commissions where opinions differed, but I always tried to do the right thing. Did I agree with everything that Jim Sensenbrenner or Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett did? No, but I admired their honesty, respected their points of view and liked that they kept their word.
When there were good ideas from the “opposition” I would review and support them. This is good public policy and management. Gov. Tommy Thompson was famous for reaching across the aisle.
But many recent politicians suffer from “cognitive dissonance,” where they have convinced themselves that what they say is true.
One prime example is Sen. Duey Stroebel, who has convinced himself that our elections are fixed. His numerous bills to “restore the integrity of Wisconsin’s election system” have been vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers. This, plus his other efforts to suppress votes and stack the deck, have become gospel to his thinking. It's sad when someone believes his own BS.
We shouldn’t be discussing the craziness of former Justice Michael Gableman, who makes Mike Lindell, the pillow guy, appear sane. Why not just take the taxpayers’ money that is continuing to fund Gableman's investigation and light a match to it? Then at least we’d get some heat.
Is he reflective of the partisanship of the Wisconsin Supreme Court? Excluding the clown car he drives, he is.
Justice ought to be fair and even-handed. Our court has been bought and paid for.