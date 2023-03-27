In 1849, doctors had just started to argue over whether they should wash their hands between performing an autopsy and attending a patient giving birth. The first nursing schools hadn't been founded yet. No one was using anesthesia or taking X-rays. It was truly the dark ages of Western medical care.
This is the world that extremist politicians in Wisconsin want us to go back to.
When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a Wisconsin state law from 1849 took effect that bans abortions without exceptions for rape or incest. Even children who are the victims of abuse are forced to go through a second trauma of giving birth under this cruel law. The ban makes performing an abortion a felony in almost all cases, so abortion access in Wisconsin disappeared overnight.
One of the most viable paths to overturning this archaic ban and protecting reproductive freedom is through the courts. Attorney General Josh Kaul has launched a lawsuit against the ban that is working its way through the judicial system. That’s one of the many reasons that the state Supreme Court election on April 4 is so critical.
In our state, 60% of likely voters said they oppose the overturning of Roe v. Wade, according to a recent poll by Marquette Law School, and 83% said abortion should be allowed in cases of rape or incest.
Some judges and politicians want us to return to a time when we let people die rather than providing lifesaving, evidence-based medical interventions. They want us to wait for our patients’ potentially life-threatening complications to turn into emergencies — until our patients are on the literal verge of death — before we can even consider intervening.
In the United States, patients are three times more likely to die giving birth than in any other similar country, according to a study by the Commonwealth Fund. Because the law is so unclear about whether abortion is allowed in order to save a patient’s life, people’s lives are being put at even greater risk. Restricting abortion in this way will kill people.
The people who will suffer the most are those who already face obstacles to accessing quality medical care: working families, rural communities and patients of color.
A recent report from the CDC found that 84% of all pregnancy-related deaths in the US were preventable, and that's before you look at health disparities due to race and economic status that show an even more dire picture of pre- and postpartum care in the U.S. Eighty-four percent. That number is sickening and is only going to get worse with the restrictions in place in Wisconsin under the 1849 ban.
Abortion is health care. Politicians have no place intruding on our most personal, difficult health care decisions. Some candidates with zero years of health care training believe they’re qualified to make decisions about other people’s bodies, health, lives and futures.
In my field, we call that practicing without a license.
Health care professionals should have the freedom to provide the best medical advice and treatment to our patients without fear of being jailed. I am not going to stand by and let anyone tell me that I can't give my patients the health care they need.
It is absolutely crucial that everyone participates in the state Supreme Court election on April 4. Save the date to your calendar now. Talk to all your family members, friends, and coworkers.
And vote to protect reproductive freedom. Through taking action and casting our ballots, we can win real change.
We can't go back to 1849.