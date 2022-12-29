In a few short weeks, Wisconsin will have a new state treasurer — the 37th since statehood.
Not too long ago, the state treasurer was an influential constitutional officer responsible for managing the state’s cash flows, servicing the state debt, overseeing Wisconsinites’ college savings accounts and administering unclaimed property. Over the years, however, Wisconsin’s chief banker has been deprived of core administrative functions. Notably, cash management — by definition the core function of a treasurer — was transferred to the Department of Administration (DOA) in 2003. As a result, the machinery behind Wisconsin’s financial management system has devolved into a host of poor administrative practices.
Of particular concern, state government in Wisconsin has a history of weak internal controls, undoubtedly the result of a powerless treasurer’s office. For example, the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued a report in 2018 finding Wisconsin’s Medicaid program paid nearly $600,000 to managed care organizations on behalf of patients who had already died. Had the state of Wisconsin implemented stronger internal controls — including a complete segregation of duties between the statewide accounting and cash management functions, rather than combining them in DOA — the errors would have been detected and the loss of federal funds prevented.
Just this December, the Legislative Audit Bureau — the nonpartisan legislative service agency that audits state government — concluded in an audit report that DOA did not provide documentation to guide how it spent $3.7 billion in pandemic aid from the federal government. Under the federal Single Audit Act and 2 CFR Part 200 (Uniform Guidance), recipients of federal funds must prescribe written internal controls that document how those grants are managed and spent. DOA’s failure to adopt any such internal controls not only undermines government accountability, it could also make the state liable to repay billions of dollars back to the federal government. There goes over half of the projected 2023-25 budget surplus.
I want to emphasize that these findings are the result of only two audits between 2018 and 2022, one federal and the other performed by the state itself. Federal inspectors general are notoriously under-resourced and are limited in the number of engagements they can pursue in a given year. Moreover, the Legislative Audit Bureau has not conducted rotating compliance audits of state agencies since 2013, when the Legislature took that authority away in response to a scathing audit of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. In the absence of stronger internal controls, compounded by infrequent auditing arrangements, I am very concerned state agencies’ exposure to fraud and maladministration risks may reach into the millions of hard-earned taxpayer dollars.
Notwithstanding the amazing folks at DOA and the important work they do on behalf of taxpayers, combining statewide accounting, budget management and cash management into a single state agency that has a history of weak internal controls is just plain dumb. DOA’s internal control issues are a material risk that have surfaced under both Republican and Democratic administrations; they’re not a political failure inasmuch a public administration failure, one that will likely continue to threaten the state’s financial position if not meaningfully addressed by policymakers. That is why it’s well beyond time to restore cash management to the state treasurer’s office and, in so doing, strengthen Wisconsin’s finances.
Empowering the state treasurer with the responsibility of receiving, safekeeping and disbursing public funds — as every other elected state treasurer in the nation does — will reestablish the financial checks and balances contemplated by Wisconsin’s founders, creating appropriate safeguards against misappropriation by state agencies and preventing DOA accounting errors from happening in the first place.
Several states — including Washington and Wisconsin, among others — pay for their cash management services by deducting the expenses of program operations from the gross receipts of the funds under management. As a result, it is possible to operate the state treasury as a business-like enterprise supported by management fees without directly relying on general purpose tax revenue. I should also note that cash management is an essential component of contemporary state operations, meaning that the costs of separating it from DOA versus retaining the function within the department are in fact identical.
Put another way, keeping cash management in the hands of DOA instead of with the state treasurer is not an attempt at smaller government, but rather an unnecessary duplication of public services and a frankly imprudent merger of financial duties.
Returning cash management to the duly elected state treasurer’s office will correct this institutional imbalance and uphold fiscal integrity in state government.