Rooftop solar is a proven pathway toward lowering household energy bills, keeping the lights on reliably and propelling us toward a future free of polluting fossil fuels — yet the often high upfront costs of rooftop solar panels keep them out of grasp for many Wisconsin families.
That’s where third-party ownership can come in. Third-party financing allows a customer to lease solar panels over time, the same way you might lease a car or a cell phone. While it sounds like common sense — and is already an established practice in most Midwestern states — monopoly utilities are intentionally misinterpreting state law to prevent families, schools, nonprofits and small businesses from choosing to go solar. Why? Utilities claim that these small, private solar systems require the same level of regulation as their giant monopolies.
This year, a Stevens Point family of four learned the hard way that powerful utilities will go to great lengths to stifle solar access. What seemed like a financially sound decision to lease solar panels and put the savings in a college fund for their teenage children turned into a contentious, months-long legal battle before Wisconsin’s Public Service Commission (PSC). Earlier this month, their fight culminated in a big win for consumer choice and clean energy when the PSC agreed to Vote Solar’s petition for a declaratory ruling. This family is now officially allowed to finance a solar system for their home and reap the many benefits of affordable clean energy.
As sweet as this victory was, it was only the first of several battles ahead for third-party solar ownership in Wisconsin. For example, another opportunity for progress is just around the corner. A second PSC petition, filed by the Midwest Renewable Energy Association, is currently under consideration, with a decision expected within weeks. If approved, the petition would confirm third-party financed solar systems are not regulated as public utilities, allowing customers to choose solar without threat of legal action from utilities. The PSC must side with solar once again.
Wisconsin is losing out on an economic windfall that other Midwestern states are already seeing. Iowa is a prime example. Since a 2014 Supreme Court decision provided legal standing for solar leasing, nearly 80 public entities have installed solar, saving an average of more than $26,000 annually. For some schools, these savings have been the difference between remaining open and shuttering their doors.
A strong renewable energy industry also means a thriving workforce. A new report shows that a transition to net zero carbon emissions by 2050 could add 68,000 jobs to Wisconsin’s economy. Rooftop solar has a central role to play in that transition, but solar currently accounts for just over 1% of the state’s electricity generation.
Of course, the rewards of a clean energy future reach far beyond the economy. Embracing distributed energy resources like rooftop solar is a path to cleaner air, improved public health and a chance to mitigate the worst impacts of climate change.
Wisconsin’s public service commissioners have already proven that they recognize the urgent need to scale up our clean energy economy and empower Wisconsin households and businesses to make the best decisions for their wallets and for our state’s energy grid. Now, faced with an opportunity to build on its own momentum and provide clear mandates that support affordable solar, it is crucial that they take it.