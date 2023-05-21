Most Americans have no idea what they will pay out-of-pocket for their health care services until after they have received care, putting them at the mercy of the hospitals and insurance companies as they wait for the bills. Thankfully, a new bill in the Wisconsin Legislature has the chance to change that for Wisconsinites.
Early this month, Sen. Mary Felzkowski, R-Tomahawk, introduced legislation that would require hospitals to post a machine-readable file with the standard charges for at least 300 pre-scheduled “shoppable” items and services the hospital provides. This list must meet certain criteria, which include being free of charge, being accessible without creating an account or providing personal information, and having descriptions and codes for each item. Penalties for noncompliance range from $600 to $10,000 a day, depending on the size of the hospital.
This legislation codifies and strengthens the federal hospital price transparency rule that the Trump Administration implemented in January 2021, and that has continued under the Biden Administration. Unfortunately, a lack of federal enforcement has led to low compliance nationwide.
Although the Trump administration initially set the penalty for noncompliance at just $300 per day, the Biden Administration changed it in January of 2022 to a maximum of $5,500, depending on the size of the hospital. However, the increase in penalties has done little to encourage compliance, as enforcement is rare. According to Patient Rights Advocate, only 24.5% of hospitals nationwide, and 45% in Wisconsin, were in full compliance in February this year. Yet the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services have only fined two hospitals so far.
The lack of action from the federal government has prompted some states to take action themselves. Last year, Texas passed price transparency rules that have much stronger enforcement mechanisms for noncompliant health care providers. Colorado also passed legislation that prohibits hospitals from collecting debt if they are not complying with price transparency rules.
Currently, Wisconsin is one of 17 states that don’t have health care price transparency legislation. But surveys have shown that this topic garners bipartisan support. A recent survey found that 90% of Wisconsinites support allowing patients to see prices before receiving care, which includes 93% of Democrats, 90% of Republicans and 88% of independents.
State-level action has proven that statewide price transparency is effective. For example, New Hampshire has a website that allows patients to compare the prices of health care goods and services between providers. Using this tool, patients saved approximately $7.9 million and insurers saved $36 million between 2007 and 2012. By 2012, out-of-pocket costs were 11% lower in New Hampshire.
As American families are struggling more each year to pay for health care, it seems we are finally moving in the right direction. Hospital services have risen faster than college tuition, and according to the Rand 4.0 study, Wisconsin has the fourth highest hospital costs in the country.
Some wrongly argue that price transparency would do little to lower costs because people often receive health care in emergencies and only pay what is not covered by insurance. In reality, about 80% of health care goods and services are non-urgent and can be pre-scheduled, making them shoppable. These can include psychotherapy services, blood and other lab tests, as well as surgeries such as tonsil removal and knee replacements.
Additionally, the rising use of high deductible health plans means that patients are paying for more of these services out-of-pocket, often never reaching their deductible for insurance to kick in. And prices vary by patient — in Wisconsin, the cost of a CT scan ranges from about $130 to $4,142. For these types of services, patients should know how much they will pay and be able to make a choice of where to go.
Felzkowski’s bill will give families this choice by giving them the tools they need to lower their spending. It’s not a silver bullet, but it is a crucial first step towards lowering costs and empowering citizens of the Badger State to take back control of their own health care spending.