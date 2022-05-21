Wisconsin has long been a leader in education reform — from the nation’s first private school choice program in 1990 to an expansive open enrollment system. But a recent report from the Center for Education Reform (CER) highlights an area where Wisconsin is stagnating relative to the rest of the country: our public charter schools.
On CER’s A through F scale, Wisconsin earned a C overall for its charter school law. This is not new — the state has been in this category dating back to at least 2015. A number of factors contribute to this low ranking. While Wisconsin does allow for multiple entities to charter schools, other states offer far more variety. Moreover, some of the authorizers that Wisconsin does have — such as the city of Milwaukee — have become extremely hesitant to authorize charters as the schools have increasingly drawn the ire of teachers' unions and the left. An inability to authorize charter schools leads to a low ranking in other parts of CER’s metric, including an inability for small, innovative schools to “scale up.”
By far the weakest area for Wisconsin’s charters is the question of funding equity. Charter schools in the state receive thousands of dollars less per student than traditional public schools, and the public schools are able to retain the difference, creating a skim. This inequality is fundamentally unfair as the state essentially changes the value of a student based on which school their family decides is best for them. It also impedes charter school growth as would-be schools are forced to raise thousands of dollars independently to make up for missing revenue.
The need to improve the charter school environment in the state is further highlighted by data that shows charters are some of the most effective schools in the state. I have worked on research that shows that charter schools with more independence from local school districts have higher proficiency in math and English than other public schools with similar demographics. This is backed up by research at the national level that has found charter school students often outperform their peers.
Unfortunately, Gov. Tony Evers rejected recent attempts to create a friendlier environment for charters. In April, he vetoed bills to expand the number of authorizers, make it easier for high-quality charter schools to expand, and lift the cap on the number of charter schools authorized by the College of Menominee Nation or the Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwa Community College. These bills would have made it easier for more charter schools to open across the state, either under existing authorizers or a new authorizer. After charter school enrollment jumped by nearly 5,000 students between the 2019-20 and 2021-22 school years, Evers’ vetoes ignore the demand for public charter schools by Wisconsin families.
Charter schools find themselves under attack not only in Wisconsin, but around the nation. Recent proposed rules from the Department of Education for charters would work to restrict supply, and decrease the ability of charters to compete on a level playing field with other public schools around the country. To remain a leader in education reform, Wisconsin must buck this trend. Let’s create an environment where innovative educators feel welcomed rather than shunned, and where students who aren’t having their needs met in their zone public school have all possible options for an alternative.