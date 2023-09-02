Over a decade ago, William and Nicole welcomed their first child into their family. Nicole was able to take an entire year off from work while still being paid as she cared for their child. At the time, the couple was living in Canada, and since Nicole is a Canadian citizen, she had access to a generous amount of paid family and medical leave.
Two years later, the couple moved to Neenah, Wisconsin, and were getting ready to have their second child. Since Nicole had only been in her job for less than a year by the time she was expecting, she did not qualify for the 12 weeks of unpaid leave allotted in the Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA). And while her employer was willing to be creative to provide her with six weeks of unpaid leave, William and Nicole had to juggle working, caring for a newborn and a 2-year-old, and affording child care. On top of that, as Nicole had to return to work after six weeks, continuing to breastfeed her newborn became stressful and complicated.
Unfortunately, stories like William and Nicole's likely sound familiar to many working families across the Badger State. But they don’t have to be.
In the past year, Gov. Tony Evers and Democrats in the state Legislature have listened to the needs of working families, and in his 2023-25 biennial budget proposal, Evers proposed a comprehensive paid family and medical leave policy for private and public sector workers. In May, Republicans on the Joint Committee on Finance removed the proposal from the budget, ignoring not only the needs of working families, but also overwhelming public support for paid leave.
According to a Marquette University Law School poll conducted last November, 73% of Wisconsin voters, including 62% of Republicans, thought businesses should provide paid leave for new parents.
That support has trickled up to Republican candidates for statewide office. During last year’s Republican gubernatorial primary campaign, both Tim Michels and Rebecca Kleefisch indicated that they would support a paid leave program.
Yet even with support among voters and Republican candidates for governor, Republicans in the state Legislature continue to show how out of touch they are with the communities they are supposed to represent, despite how much relief paid leave would provide to workers. An estimated 2.4 million workers across Wisconsin, or 77% of working people, do not currently have access to any sort of paid leave through their employer.
As a result, an overwhelming majority of working families across the Badger State are having to make impossible decisions about their jobs and their health, or the health of loved ones. And disproportionately, women are forced to leave their jobs to provide this essential care.
This does not just hurt women’s personal and familial finances, it hurts our economy. If women across the Badger State were to participate in our workforce at the same rate as women in countries with access to paid leave, there would be an additional 22,000 individuals in the workforce, generating an additional $758 million in annual wages.
Evers knows this, and in another effort to provide much-needed relief to families, and invest in the well-being of Wisconsin’s economy, Evers called for a special session for the state Legislature to meaningfully address our state’s workforce challenges. Included in the governor’s plan is the creation of a comprehensive paid family and medical leave program.
As we celebrate Labor Day this year, we need to acknowledge the distance we still need to go as a state and country to advance labor policies and protections. Republicans in the state Legislature need to take the special session seriously and recognize the need for a paid family and medical policy for families across our state.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu: Please do not dismiss the relief paid leave would bring to families and our economy.