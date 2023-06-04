Jeff Mandell is an attorney in Madison, where he specializes in democracy litigation. He serves as board president of Law Forward. Sarah Godlewski is on Law Forward's board.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.