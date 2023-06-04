Over the past 15 years, Wisconsin’s democracy has withstood a sustained, coordinated assault. The nation’s most extreme partisan gerrymander distorts our lawmaking, repeated retrenchment in voting rights has taken us from a leader in ballot access to being one of the hardest states to vote in, and determined repetition of the Big Lie has undermined faith in our elections.
Though our democracy has persisted, these attacks have taken a profound toll.
Shortly before the 2020 election, I founded a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization, Law Forward, to defend and advance democracy in Wisconsin. Democracy is the bedrock of our values, the foundation upon which we build and make decisions as a society. Because the attacks on our democracy are varied, we must be prepared, creative and zealous in response.
Defending democracy requires a multi-faceted approach, which is why we need statewide officials willing to effectively use their platform to champion democracy. Fortunately for all Wisconsinites, our secretary of state, Sarah Godlewski, has the vision, the drive and the spirit to take on this task.
Sarah's position and experience make her a compelling advocate for democracy. She entered politics not for her own gain, but because she was deeply concerned about a proposed constitutional amendment that threatened to erode our system of checks and balances and centralize power in a risky manner by eliminating the state Treasurer's Office. With her leadership, the amendment was defeated, and she went on to serve as treasurer, delivering strong investment results and improving our economic security.
Sarah has the right mix of skills and experience to be an effective champion for our democracy. She is a proven coalition builder, going back to her bipartisan campaign against the constitutional amendment — in which she worked closely with Republican officials like Jack Voight — and extending through her term as treasurer and her effective collaboration with county treasurers across the state. She also has a track record of problem-solving, having improved communication with taxpayers and addressing property-tax foreclosures.
As our secretary of state, Sarah can be a pro-democracy voice for Wisconsin. Our state has the most decentralized election system in the country, with each of our roughly 1,850 municipalities administering its own elections, and with clerks and election workers across the state working to implement the byzantine election laws.
The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission, working closely with election officials in every community, has done a commendable job running free, fair, secure elections, often under difficult circumstances. Wisconsin’s election officials — at the state, county and municipal levels — deserve recognition and public appreciation.
But there is far more to democracy than just administering elections. To strengthen and perpetuate a strong democracy — and to restore Wisconsin’s democracy to the place of pride and national leadership it has historically held — requires a whole range of efforts. We need to broaden and deepen coalitions of organizations, officials and citizens committed to our democracy.
We need to increase voter engagement and participation. We need to foster closer collaboration with and among our election officials. We need to ensure accountability for those who seek to undermine our democracy or interfere with our elections. We need champions for the bedrock principles that make our democracy function.
Sarah can be one of those champions and can model how our secretary of state should lead on the fundamental issue of democracy, without administering our elections.
In Wisconsin, unlike most states, the secretary of state is not the chief elections official. Here, that role belongs to the administrator of the Elections Commission. Sarah has recognized, and applauded, the vital work of the Elections Commission and its administrator, Meagan Wolfe. Sarah has never presented herself as an election official or someone responsible for running our elections.
But precisely because she is not enmeshed in day-to-day election administration, Sarah can champion democracy in vital ways. She can speak in broad strokes, addressing the centrality of democracy to our state and rallying Wisconsinites to come together around the fundamental values of our shared governance.
Some have attacked Sarah for speaking out for democracy, suggesting she is acting out of ambition or opportunism. They could not be more wrong. Democracy works best when we all work together and we need champions. It is our democracy — the way we express and actualize our shared values — that is the best guarantor of a bright future.
Wisconsin is lucky to have Sarah Godlewski as a champion for our democracy.