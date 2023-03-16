To protect our democratic system of checks and balances we need an independent judiciary. But four members of Wisconsin’s Supreme Court place a premium on politics instead of law. One of their seats is open in the April 4 election.
The Court’s 4-3 conservative bloc just reappointed attorney Jim Troupis to the Judicial Conduct Advisory Committee. Trump's campaign had hired Troupis to oversee ballot recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties after the 2020 loss, when Troupis “sought to overturn results by throwing out hundreds of thousands of ballots” for fabricated technicalities.
Conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn joined others to prevent the effort to overturn the election from moving forward. But three other conservative justices voted to hear Trump’s case with its proposed remedy to discard thousands of legitimate votes. Such brazen politicking has no place on the court.
Wisconsin needs a new, independent justice, Janet Protasiewicz, to restore balance and credibility to the Supreme Court. The open seat cannot be filled by yet another extremist.
Former Justice Daniel Kelly, also running for the seat, assisted Republicans with their fraudulent elector scheme as a “special counsel” who had “pretty extensive conversations” about the effort, according to independent reports, which also document Kelly being paid by the GOP for legal advice, and note his attendance at state forums challenging the 2020 election results.
A suit filed against the fraudulent electors charged them with counterfeiting public records, illegally interfering with official procedures, defrauding the public and engaging in conspiracy. The subversives met in a secure location at the state Capitol “signing phony documents submitted to Congress to overturn Joe Biden’s election by casting the state’s electoral votes for Donald Trump instead.”
Disgraced former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman also ran a pro-Trump election scam, bilking taxpayers of millions to perpetuate intimidation and right-wing lies about the 2020 election.
The court’s right-wing drift has warped its perspective. Today, six individuals associated with the court — three sitting justices, Troupis, and two former justices — worked to overturn the will of Wisconsin voters to seat Trump on the throne. Wisconsinites must condemn such outrageous efforts to use the judicial system as a tool for one-party rule of our state.
Candidate Kelly also supports Wisconsin’s extreme gerrymandering, and another antidemocratic scheme that allows state legislatures to determine the outcome of presidential elections, instead of voters. With state gerrymandering, one party could lose the vote every year but still use legislative power to control the nation — a model of authoritarianism, not majority rule.
In Wisconsin’s last election, Gov. Tony Evers won more votes than any candidate in state history, but Democrats lost seats in the Legislature due to the state’s antidemocratic system of gerrymandering. Extreme elements have permeated Wisconsin’s court for too long. It’s a national embarrassment.
This April, voters must support Janet Protasiewicz, an independent justice, to restore balance and credibility to our state’s system of justice.